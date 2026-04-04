Congress leader Harish Rawat criticised Donald Trump, America and Israel over the West Asia Conflict, calling it a fight against humanity. He warned of global recession and urged the US to withdraw completely from the fight with Iran in the Gulf.

Rawat Criticises US, Israel Over Conflict

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday criticised Donald Trump and Israel over the West Asia Conflict, stating that Donald Trump, America and Israel are fighting against the entire world and humanity.

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Speaking exclusively to ANI, Rawat said," It feels like Donald Trump, America and Israel are fighting against the entire world and world humanity. You have dropped so many bombs on Iran, you have destroyed a civilisation, the civilisation of Tigris and Euphrates, the Persian civilisation, and even after that, you are not stopping. And the way the crisis is increasing, the world economy will also be ruined. Donald Trump, no matter what he does, will not be able to save the world from the era of recession. Therefore, now there is only one option for America: it should completely withdraw from this fight with Iran, from this fight in the Gulf.

Impact on India

He highlighted the negative impact of this war on the global landscape and the Indian economy. "We are concerned that this will definitely affect our economy, which was moving very fast. We are concerned as to what level and how much we will be able to face it. Yesterday, I spoke with the Iranian special envoy in India. I also requested him, and he said that we are letting the Indian ships go because we know that the people of India are with Iran. And the truth at this time is that all the struggling people are now with Iran," said Rawat.

West Asia Tensions Escalate

Escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, have led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply. Before the crisis, India sourced around 12-15% of its oil imports through this route.

The West Asia crisis began on February 28 with US-Israel strikes on Iran, and subsequent Iranian retaliation engulfed the region in the conflict, affecting the airspace in the Gulf region. (ANI)