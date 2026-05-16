Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire for 45 days following 'highly productive' US-brokered peace talks. However, the agreement comes amid ongoing violence, with recent Israeli attacks and 17 operations by Hezbollah.

Israel, Lebanon Agree to 45-Day Ceasefire Extension

The US State Department on Friday (local time) informed that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasfire for the next 45 days amidst the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, as per Al Jazeera.

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US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott described the peace talks, which concluded in Washington on Friday, as "highly productive" and stressed that the political negotiations would continue on June 2 and 3. Meanwhile, a "security track" would begin at Pentagon on May 29, which will involve the presence of both officials from Israel and Lebanon. "We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," Pigott said as per Al Jazeera.

Attacks Continue Amidst Diplomatic Efforts

This comes after Israel killed seven people in South Lebanon on Friday in fresh attacks, Al Jazeera reported, quoting Lebanese state media. As per the country's health ministry, a total of 2,951 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since March 2.

Hezbollah Operations

However, amidst the ongoing peace talks, Hezbollah on Wednesday (local time) carried out 17 operations targeting Israeli military positions, forces and vehicles in southern Lebanon, according to Iranian state media Press TV.

Press TV reported that the operations included eight drone strikes, five missile or rocket attacks, one artillery strike, and one guided missile launch.

According to the news agency, Hezbollah targeted two "Nimr" military vehicles, two "Merkava" tanks, one armoured personnel carrier and two military bulldozers during the attacks. The group also claimed that its fighters "ambushed" Israeli troops near the outskirts of the town of Haddatha, using pre-planted explosives along with 'light and heavy weapons and artillery fire'.

IDF Responds

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday, through its official Telegram channel, said that "a short while ago, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon."

The military added that no sirens were activated "in accordance with protocol."

The IDF further said that in several incidents over recent hours, Hezbollah launched an anti-tank missile and several mortar shells that landed adjacent to areas where Israeli troops were operating in southern Lebanon. (ANI)