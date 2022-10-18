Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    26-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari named as Sweden's climate minister in new government

    Sweden's new government named on Tuesday 26-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari as the Climate Minister, the youngest person to lead a Ministry.  Pourmokhtari, 26, was until now head of the Liberal party's youth wing, and has not been known to have climate as her political profile
     

    26 year old Romina Pourmokhtari named as Sweden climate minister in new government gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    A 26-year-old Sweden woman was named as climate minister in the new government and she became the youngest person to lead a ministry in the home nation of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. Newly elected prime minister Ulf Kristersson, who heads a right-wing coalition supported by the far-right Sweden Democrats, proposed the nomination as one of the cabinet members.

    Romina Pourmokhtari, 26, who was formerly in charge of the Liberal Party's youth section, is not known to have climate as her political profile. The young minister has previously been a vocal opponent of Kristersson's decision to bring his party closer to the Sweden Democrats (SD).

    In a tweet from 2020, she stated, "Ulf Kristersson without SD - Definitely. Ulf Kristersson with SD - No thanks."

    Also Read |  Indonesia plans to demolish football stadium after over 130 killed in stampede: Report

    The young woman, who was born in the Stockholm suburbs to an Iranian family, received the climate and environment portfolio and broke the previous record for the youngest minister, which stood at 27 years old. Teen climate activist Thunberg, whose vast worldwide campaign involving millions of adolescents has triggered a flood of debate on the risks of climate change, is also a native of Sweden.

    Sweden's coalition government was announced on Friday after Kristersson penned a deal with his partners and the nationalist and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. As the nation is dealing with tensions with Russia, Kristersson also announced the formation of a new minister post for "civil defence."

    Also Read | Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye; viral video stunned netizens

    The Sweden Democrats were the big winners in the election, and emerged as the second-largest party, trailing only the Social Democrats, who have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indonesia plans to demolish football stadium after over 130 killed in stampede - adt

    Indonesia plans to demolish football stadium after over 130 killed in stampede: Report

    US researchers 'create' Covid strain with 80 per cent kill rate; spark debate over need for taking such a risk

    US researchers 'create' Covid strain with 80 per cent kill rate; spark debate over need for taking such a risk

    Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye; viral video stunned netizens - gps

    Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye; viral video stunned netizens

    Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize for afterlife noir - adt

    2022 Booker: Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins prize for 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida'

    UK PM Liz Truss may be ousted by October 24 suggests latest report gcw

    UK PM Liz Truss may be ousted by October 24, suggests latest report

    Recent Stories

    Sexy Next Sharma gets TROLLED for displaying a bralette through an unbuttoned shirt drb

    Sexy Neha Sharma gets TROLLED for displaying a bralette through an unbuttoned shirt

    PM Modi all set to launch Defence Space Mission with 75 innovative challenges: Report AJR

    PM Modi all set to launch Defence Space Mission with 75 innovative challenges: Report

    Adani to acquire India's biggest aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm for Rs 400 crore

    Adani to acquire India's biggest aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm for Rs 400 crore

    Solar eclipse on October 25 When where will the eclipse be visible Will it be visible in India gcw

    Solar eclipse on October 25: When, where will the eclipse be visible? Will it be visible in India?

    football Will Real Madrid sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe if opportunity arises President Florentino Perez gives ultimate response snt

    Will Real Madrid sign PSG star Mbappe if opportunity arises? President Perez gives ultimate response

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon