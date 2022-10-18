Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye; viral video stunned netizens

    A US-based opthalmologist Dr Katerina Kurteeva shared a video of herself extracting contact lenses from a woman patient's eyes. This is believed to be an extremely rare case in medical history.

    A woman with persistent eye pain and blurry vision decided to visit an ophthalmologist to check her eyes. After a thorough checkup, the doctor realised what was pushing her discomfort. Dr Katerina Kurteeva, the US-based opthalmologist, shared this video of herself removing contact lenses from a woman patient's eyes. 

    In the video, the doctor delicately removes the thin lenses from the woman patient's eye. As the opthalmologist removed the lenses, her colleague recorded the video and shared it on social media. This is believed to be an exceptionally rare case discovered by an ophthalmologist with nearly two decades of experience.

    The video also suggests users not to with contact lenses. However, the woman neglected to remove her lenses even while sleeping and constantly wore new ones for 23 days.

    To raise awareness among people, the opthalmologist shared this video on the California Eye Associates page and cautioned people about contact lenses. In the caption, Dr Katerina Kurteeva mentioned the details of the incident and guided netizens on how to use contact lenses. 

    It is believed that a person must wear lenses for 8-10 hours at a stretch. It is not recommended to sleep with lenses, as it causes severe eye infections and eventually leads to blindness. In this case, fortunately, the woman did not lose her vision.

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over  5.1 million views and 87K likes. Social media users were shocked to witness the incident and expressed their opinions in the video's comments section. A user wrote, "Give her some glasses and help at home; she's not OK." Another person asked, "But why would she just keep putting more in?" Take a look.

