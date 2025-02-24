Explosion near Russian consulate in France's Marseille, Moscow seeks probe into 'terror attack'

An explosion occurred near the Russian consulate in Marseille, France. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far, and investigations into the incident are underway.

An explosion occurred near the Russian consulate in Marseille, France, according to reports cited by Russian TV news network RT. Russia has called for a thorough investigation into the explosions at its consulate in Marseille, describing the incident as a possible act of terrorism, according to state news agency TASS.

Authorities have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far, and investigations into the incident are underway. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova urged France to take "exhaustive and prompt measures" to investigate the attack and to enhance security at Russian diplomatic missions.

The explosions, which took place in the southern French city, coincided with the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

French media had earlier reported hearing an explosion near the consulate, with firefighters quickly arriving at the scene. French authorities have yet to release official details on the cause of the blasts, and investigations are ongoing.

Russian Consul General Stanislav Oransky confirmed the explosion near the consulate in Marseille, while French President Emmanuel Macron expressed deep concern over the incident.

Reports indicate that two Molotov cocktails were thrown over the consulate wall in what is being described as a rare act of aggression in the region. French authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, focusing on identifying the perpetrators and assessing any potential security threats.

