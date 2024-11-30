22-year-old Telangana student shot dead in Chicago, went to US to pursue MBS degree

A 22-year-old student from Telangana, Sai Teja Nukarapu, was shot and killed during a robbery at a Chicago petrol pump where he was working part-time. The incident occurred on Friday, and police are investigating the crime.

A student from Telangana was shot dead by armed men at a petrol pump in the US city of Chicago on Friday. Sai Teja Nukarapu, 22, was the victim who was shot at where he had been working part-time. He lived in the Khammam district of Telangana. A gang of armed men stormed where Teja was working at the cash desk, opened fire on him, and stole the money. He passed away right there.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday (November 29) when he was working at the cash counter of the gas station. However, as per reports from PTI, Sai Teja was not working at the station at the time of incident, but was helping his friend who had asked him to stay till late on the day of the incident. His friend was not present at the time of the incident, but had gone outside for some work.

Teja was studying for an MBA in the US after earning a BBA in India. Three months ago, he traveled to the US to pursue further education. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are searching for the assailants involved in the attack.

About a week ago, another Indian student from Telangana died after he accidently misfired his gun on his birthday. The student, identified as Aryan Reddy, 23, died in Atlanta, Georgia. Aryan Reddy was a resident of Uppal in Telangana and was pursuing Master's degree at Georgia State University. Many incidents of students losing their lives in gun fires have occurred in United States in the recent past and people are raising concerns over the gun culture in the country.

According to data provided by US consulate authorities in Hyderabad, India overtook China as the nation with the most students attending US institutions in 2023–2024. 56 percent of these students were from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 22 percent from Andhra Pradesh and 34 percent from Telangana.

