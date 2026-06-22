National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his Iranian and Ethiopian counterparts on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSA Meeting in New Delhi, discussing the West Asia situation, bilateral ties, and cooperation under the BRICS platform.

NSA Doval's Bilateral Meetings

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met Iran's Deputy Secretary for Defense Affairs of the SNSC, Ghadir Nezamipour and held discussions on the bilateral ties along with the ongoing situation in West Asia on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSA Meeting.

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In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "NSA Ajit Doval, KC met Deputy Secretary for Defense Affairs of the SNSC of Iran, Ghadir Nezamipour on 22 June 2026 on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSAs Meeting. Both sides reviewed the ongoing situation in West Asia. They also discussed cooperation under the BRICS platform and India-Iran bilateral ties." NSA Ajit Doval, KC met Deputy Secretary for Defense Affairs of the SNSC of Iran, Ghadir Nezamipour on 22 June 2026 on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSAs Meeting. Both sides reviewed the ongoing situation in West Asia. They also discussed cooperation under the BRICS platform… pic.twitter.com/UNtwxqPY0k — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 22, 2026

He also met the Executive Director of Analysis at the National Intelligence and Security Service of Ethiopia, Million Lema Tadesse, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSAs Meeting.

Jaiswal said in a post on X that both sides explored areas of cooperation to enhance and deepen the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership. NSA Ajit Doval, KC met Executive Director of Analysis at the National Intelligence and Security Service of Ethiopia, Million Lema Tadesse on 22 June 2026 on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSAs Meeting. Both sides explored areas of cooperation to enhance and deepen the… pic.twitter.com/2PgG9vHz1l — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 22, 2026

India Hosts BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting

The meetings come as India is hosting the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting on 22-23 June 2026.

As per the MEA, during the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme 'Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today'.

They will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats.

According to the statement, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism, and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies.

The meeting comes as India holds the BRICS Chairship for the fourth time in 2026, having previously held it in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

Expanded BRICS and Agenda

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates.

It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

The official website for BRICS 2026 highlights how the BRICS agenda has expanded considerably from its initial focus on economic issues of mutual concern and is structured around three core pillars-- political and security, economy and finance and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

"BRICS cooperation continues to broaden its scope across a wide range of global issues, including the fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, the international economic and financial situation, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the WTO," the official website highlighted.