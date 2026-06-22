Canada is aggressively pivoting toward a deepened strategic and industrial defence partnership with India, anchored by a historic surge in Canadian military expenditure and a renewed era of bilateral stability, says Canadian High Commissioner Chris Cooter.

Canada's 'Hockey Stick' Defence Investment

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Canada is aggressively pivoting toward a deepened strategic and industrial defence partnership with India, anchored by a historic surge in Canadian military expenditure and a renewed era of bilateral stability. Speaking to ANI, Canadian High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter outlined a vision where Canada's rapidly expanding defence budget, set to climb toward 5% of GDP, will create unprecedented opportunities for collaborative ventures with the Indian defence and aerospace sectors.

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"Actually, it's a very small relationship. We do have some companies here that are in the aerospace area and some more in defence, some more in the aerospace part. But it's really quite small. The defence industry in Canada is quite large. But I can tell you that we are on a trajectory that looks like a Canadian hockey stick," he said. High Commissioner Cooter described Canada's military spending as following a "hockey stick" trajectory. Having recently surpassed the NATO-standard 2% GDP threshold, Canada is now on a fast track toward a 5% target. With Canada holding the position of the world's ninth-largest economy, this commitment represents a massive influx of capital, projected at approximately $500 billion in additional defence spending by 2035.

Merging Tech with Manufacturing Scale

"We have lots of advanced technology, but we don't have the scale, we don't have the market," Cooter explained. He noted that while the current bilateral defence relationship remains small, the scale of Canada's impending investment provides a natural opening for Indian companies to partner with Canadian firms, effectively merging Canadian technological innovation with India's industrial manufacturing capacity.

Building a Collaborative Framework

To transition from ambition to implementation, both nations are taking concrete steps to build a robust collaborative framework. Cooter emphasised the critical role of the General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA), which serves as a government-backed signal to industry. By creating a secure framework for handling sensitive information, the agreement allows companies from both nations to pursue joint ventures with the confidence that their data and collaborative efforts are protected.

Following a joint commitment made in March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Mark Carney, both nations are actively finalising the schedule for a high-level defence dialogue between their respective departments and military officials. Evidence of growing industrial interest was highlighted by the recent Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CANSEC) conference, which saw a significant surge in attendance and engagement.

Expanding Cooperation Beyond Defence

Beyond military and industrial hardware, the High Commissioner highlighted that the India-Canada relationship has entered a new, "reliable, process-driven" phase. This restored trust is now being leveraged to address complex global security challenges, moving the dialogue beyond mere bilateral concerns.

Key areas of collaborative interest include combating fentanyl precursors by addressing the global supply chain of chemical precursors used in the production of illicit fentanyl, coordinating efforts to dismantle international "scam centres" that exploit citizens in both India and Canada. "We've progressed now in that security dialogue to manage the bilateral irritants more effectively, but also to look beyond to see where we can cooperate on a regional or a global basis," Cooter stated, noting his satisfaction with the rapid progress made over the past several months. (ANI)