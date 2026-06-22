India and Mongolia reviewed progress in development projects and discussed new opportunities in mining, clean energy, and agricultural processing during EAM S Jaishankar's meeting with his counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh in Ulaanbaatar.

India and Mongolia took stock of the progress made in development projects along with discussing opportunities in the areas of mining, clean energy and agricultural processing. The discussions took place during the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh in Ulaanbaatar.

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Jaishankar underlined how the talks reflect warmth, strength and promise of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "Reviewed the progress in our cooperation in development projects, capacity building, culture, education, security and multilateral fora. Also spoke about opportunities in mining, clean energy and agri processing," he said in a post on X. The External Affairs Minister underscored how, as a third neighbour and a spiritual partner, India stands ready to advance its close and cordial ties with Mongolia. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2068995554475168027?s=20

Deepening Economic and Strategic Ties

The talks between the two leaders built on key issues which were also discussed during the visit of Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa during his visit to India in October last year. His visit had seen the signing of the MoU for cooperation in the Field of Geology and Mineral Resources- paving the way for technological exchange and the sharing of expertise. The leaders had then agreed to lay the groundwork for collaboration in exporting Mongolia's key mineral resources to the Indian market, including coking coal and copper, with a view to fostering shared industrial development and economic growth--the joint statement issued during the visit of President Ukhnaa said.

India and Mongolia had also agreed to explore the renewal of the MoU on Renewable Energy Cooperation to advance clean energy development, foster innovation, and elevate bilateral energy cooperation to a new level, promoting sustainable and inclusive growth for the mutual prosperity of the two nations.

The joint statement had noted how with Mongolia's rich livestock resources and India's world-renowned expertise in processing wool, particularly for carpets and textiles, the two sides agreed to leverage their complementary strengths to enhance cooperation in raw material supply, processing and manufacturing; technology transfer; and human resource exchange to jointly produce value-added wool and cashmere products for the global market.

Jaishankar's Four-Day Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Mongolia on Monday for a state visit from June 22 to 23. On arrival, he was welcomed by the State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav.

The External Affairs Minister has embarked on a four-day visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea on Monday. According to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will be meeting with the Mongolian and Korean leaderships and holding discussions with his counterparts during his official visit from June 22 to 25. (ANI)