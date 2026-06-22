The JKJAAC has warned Pakistani authorities of a 'major announcement' if demands aren't met by 8th Muharram. Amid PoJK protests over economic hardship and repression, the group urges peaceful strikes and sit-ins, vowing to continue its fight.

The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has issued a strong warning to Pakistani authorities, stating that a "major announcement" will be made if the group's demands are not met by the 8th of Muharram al-Haram. The statement comes amid continuing protests and growing public dissatisfaction in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) over governance, economic hardships, and state repression.

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Call for Continued Peaceful Protests

In a post shared on X, the committee urged citizens to remain peaceful despite what it described as attempts by the authorities to undermine the movement. It called on the public to continue observing voluntary shutdown strikes, wheel-jam protests, and participation in ongoing sit-ins across the region.

The JKJAAC accused the Pakistani establishment of resorting to propaganda and diversionary tactics to shift attention away from the movement's core demands. According to the committee, efforts are being made to weaken public resolve, but protesters have been urged to remain focused and advance their campaign with patience and strategy.

'Movement Belongs to the People'

JKJAAC emphasised that the movement belongs to the people and cannot be suppressed through intimidation or leadership targeting. "As long as the last Kashmiri is alive, there will be no shortage of leadership, nor will there be any compromise on the demands," the statement said.

Tribute to Fallen Activists

The committee also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the agitation, accusing the authorities of destroying dozens of families through what it termed heavy-handed policies and crackdowns. It said the sacrifices of young activists would not be forgotten and pledged to continue pursuing the objectives for which they struggled.

Commitment to Non-Violence

The JKJAAC claimed that the rulers had become "helpless" in the face of mounting public pressure. The organisation maintained that its movement is aimed at securing public welfare and social justice rather than political gains.

Reiterating its commitment to non-violence, the committee stressed that peaceful resistance remains the key to achieving its goals. (ANI)