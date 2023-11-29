12-year-old Israeli boy forced to watch videos of Oct 7 attack during 52-day Hamas captivity

In response to Eitan Yahalomi's testimony, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, emphasized that it revealed the cruelty of Hamas.

Twelve-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, who endured a 52-day captivity in Gaza, reportedly faced distressing conditions as claimed by his aunt. Allegedly compelled by Hamas, Eitan was forced to watch videos of the October 7 attack. Eitan, a French-Israeli national, and his father, Ohad Yahalomi, were abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz. Currently, Ohad remains captive.

Eitan's release, part of a deal between Israel and Hamas, led to a poignant reunion with his mother, Batsheva. During captivity, Eitan and other child hostages were subjected to gunpoint threats when crying, according to allegations made by Eitan's aunt, Dvora Cohen. She asserted that Hamas terrorists forced the children to watch horrifying films, threatening them with weapons whenever a child cried.

Dvora Cohen further claimed that upon arriving in Gaza, Eitan was assaulted by Palestinian civilians. Expressing her dismay, she highlighted Eitan's young age and expected him to be treated well, stating, "Apparently not. Those people are monsters."

In response to Eitan's testimony, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, emphasized that it revealed the cruelty of Hamas. He criticized the group for preventing the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement from checking on the hostages. Hagari stressed the moral obligation to insist on the Red Crescent fulfilling its responsibility and pledged to bring all hostages back home.

"It is both our obligation and the world's moral obligation as humans to insist that the Red Crescent fulfils its responsibility. We will do everything... to bring all of the hostages back home - whether during the ceasefire or through continued combat,” Hagari added.

As part of the swap deal, other hostages, including 78-year-old Ruti Munder, were released by Hamas. Ruti, who endured challenging conditions during her 52-day captivity, slept on plastic chairs in cramped quarters. Her daughter and grandson also faced difficulties, including poor food quality. Despite the release of hostages, concerns remain for those still captive, such as Ruti's husband, Avraham, who was abducted from Nir Oz.

