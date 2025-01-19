Mukesh and Nita Ambani attend 'candlelight dinner' with Donald Trump ahead of inauguration (WATCH)

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are among the elite guests set to attend US President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 7:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 7:15 PM IST

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are among the elite guests set to attend US President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration on January 20, 2025. The couple, who arrived in Washington on January 18, were part of a select 100 guests at a private “candlelit dinner” hosted by Trump the evening before, sources familiar with the event revealed.

The Ambanis, reportedly the only Indians at the dinner, were warmly welcomed by Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance. Their attendance at this intimate gathering underscores the close ties between the Ambani family and the Trump family. Sources confirmed that the Ambanis were extended personal invitations to the inauguration by the Trump family.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, has maintained a strong relationship with the Trump family over the years. He was present when Ivanka Trump visited Hyderabad for the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit, and also attended President Trump’s visit to India in 2020. The Ambanis' relationship with Ivanka Trump was further solidified when the Trumps attended pre-wedding celebrations for Ambani’s youngest son Anant and his fiancée Radhika Merchant in March 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Ivanka and her family were spotted enjoying the festivities, posting images of the celebrations on Instagram.

In a highly anticipated inauguration, the Ambanis will be joined by several of the world’s wealthiest figures. Among the expected guests are the world’s three richest individuals — Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook — along with prominent figures such as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai. Other tech executives like Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi and OpenAI’s Sam Altman will also make an appearance.

Trump’s second inauguration is shaping up to be a star-studded affair with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, along with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Many of the attendees, including major tech CEOs, have pledged significant donations to the Trump inauguration committee, with some contributing as much as USD 1 million to gain VIP access.

For the Ambanis, their attendance is a mark of reciprocating the Trump family's hospitality, which aligns with their continued influence and connections in global political and business circles.

