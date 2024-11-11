'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat to diplomats, Canadian temples & Ram Mandir

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned pro-Khalistan outfit, SFJ, vowed to 'kill Modi politics', warning that the Indian diplomats will be targeted at Kali Bari Mandir in Mississauga and the Triveni Mandir in Brampton, inciting tensions.

In a disturbing escalation of threats, the designated Khalistani extremist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has issued a fresh warning targeting Hindu Canadians and Indo-Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya. The SFJ, notorious for advocating for a separate Khalistani state, announced that it plans to target Hindu temples and Indian diplomats in Ontario on November 16 and 17.

Further compounding the unease is the SFJ’s ominous statement regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple, amplifying fears that the group’s campaign could ignite transnational unrest.

Last week, a group of protestors holding banners in support of Khalistan disrupted a consular event attended by Indian officials at Brampton’s Hindu Mandir. The protestors allegedly thrashed people with sticks outside the temple.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya, following an attack on Hindus at a Brampton temple, also criticised politicians who position Hindus and Sikhs against each other, clarifying that Hindu-Canadians and Sikhs stand united against Khalistanis.

