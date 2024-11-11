Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH)

A Hainan Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner bound for Shenzhen, China, was forced to make an emergency landing back at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on Sunday after its right engine caught fire following a suspected bird strike.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

A Hainan Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner bound for Shenzhen, China, was forced to make an emergency landing back at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on Sunday after its right engine caught fire following a suspected bird strike, officials reported.

According to reports, the incident unfolded moments after the plane departed from Fiumicino Airport, carrying 249 passengers and 16 crew members. The Italian Coast Guard reported that a bird strike likely triggered the alarming engine fire. “The aircraft was apparently struck by a bird,” stated the Coast Guard in a release.

As the flames surged, the skilled crew sprang into action, swiftly executing an emergency fuel dump over the sea to reduce the plane's weight, which allowed for a safer return to the runway. 

Footage emerged on social media, showing flames erupting from the aircraft's right engine mid-flight. The blaze grew as the plane continued for a short while before its decisive turn back toward Fiumicino Airport.

Also read: Mid-air horror as flyer wields plastic knife, tries to take crew member hostage & open emergency door (WATCH)

The incident resulted in no injuries and did not affect other airport operations, an official confirmed.

