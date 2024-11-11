Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH)

A Hainan Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner bound for Shenzhen, China, was forced to make an emergency landing back at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on Sunday after its right engine caught fire following a suspected bird strike.

According to reports, the incident unfolded moments after the plane departed from Fiumicino Airport, carrying 249 passengers and 16 crew members. The Italian Coast Guard reported that a bird strike likely triggered the alarming engine fire. “The aircraft was apparently struck by a bird,” stated the Coast Guard in a release.

As the flames surged, the skilled crew sprang into action, swiftly executing an emergency fuel dump over the sea to reduce the plane's weight, which allowed for a safer return to the runway.

Footage emerged on social media, showing flames erupting from the aircraft's right engine mid-flight. The blaze grew as the plane continued for a short while before its decisive turn back toward Fiumicino Airport.

The incident resulted in no injuries and did not affect other airport operations, an official confirmed.

