Pakistan government's official X account has been suspended in India, in latest move over Pahalgam terror attack.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the government of Pakistan has been withheld in India amid escalating tensions between the two countries in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists.

The move comes a day after India announced sweeping measures against Pakistan, including the indefinite pause of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of Attari border and more.

India's 5 big decisions after Pahalgam attack

India on Wednesday took raft of diplomatic measures against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism after a brutal attack on Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

India accused Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism and suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, shut the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect, and halted Pakistani access to travel under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

Any such visas issued earlier have been cancelled, and Pakistani nationals under SVES have 48 hours to leave.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry briefed the media after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCS condemned the attack, and resolved to ensure that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Misry emphasized that India will remain resolute in its pursuit of those responsible for the attack, stating, “As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible.”