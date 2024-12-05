'Respect religious freedom...' US urges Bangladesh to ensure legal representation for Hindu monk

A U.S. State Department spokesperson stressed the need for Bangladesh to provide "appropriate" legal representation for detainees, citing human rights principles. This statement follows the postponement of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari's bail hearing in Chittagong due to the absence of legal counsel.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

A U.S. State Department spokesperson emphasized that Bangladesh must provide "appropriate" legal representation for all detainees, in line with fundamental human rights principles. This statement came shortly after the bail hearing of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in a Chittagong court on Tuesday was postponed for a month due to the absence of a lawyer for the accused.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel made this statement in response to a reporter's question about the situation of the monk, who has been charged with sedition. The monk has reportedly been unable to find "a willing lawyer" in Bangladesh to represent him since his arrest and imprisonment.

Patel stated that his view aligns with the expectations the U.S. holds for every government, emphasizing the need for respect for fundamental freedoms, religious freedom, and basic human rights. He stated that all protests must remain "peaceful" and emphasized that during any crackdown, governments should respect the rule of law and uphold basic human rights. He added, "This is something we will continue to emphasize."

In Dhaka, Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, invited Indian journalists to investigate the claims of Hindu persecution and report the truth.

“We are working to explain this to the Indian government and counter the misinformation,” he said.

Thousands of people on Wednesday (Dec 04) from various Hindu organizations rallied in several Indian cities to protest the growing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and demand the immediate release of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Protests were held in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and others, highlighting the increasing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, where over 200 attacks have been reported since August. The demonstrations saw strong participation from religious groups, political figures, and citizens, all united in their demand for urgent action.

A BJP Lok Sabha member on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for the release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is currently imprisoned in Bangladesh on charges of sedition.

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya raised the matter during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, also condemned the situation, emphasizing that religious insults, violence, and injustice must not be tolerated.

"We cannot be silent. This is not an issue of diplomacy, but linked to our emotions and devotion to Shri Krishna," the actor-turned-politician said.\

