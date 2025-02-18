"Immediately correct mistakes": China accuses US of "serious regression" for removing phrase on Taiwan policy

China accuses the US of "serious regression" on Taiwan after the State Department removes a line stating it doesn't support Taiwan independence.

Beijing [China], February 18 (ANI): The update made by the US Department of State in its online fact sheet on America's relations with Taiwan has drawn flak from China, with the latter accusing the Trump administration of serious regression for its position on Taiwan, CNN reported.

As per CNN, China has accused the Trump administration of "serious regression" in its position on Taiwan, after the State Department removed a line from its website stating that the US does not support Taiwan independence.

According to the CNN, the State Department dropped the phrase "we do not support Taiwan independence" as a part of the "routine" update to its online fact sheet on US relations with Taiwan last week.

The change was welcomed by Taipei but triggered one of the strongest rebukes from Beijing since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Citing Chinese Foreign Ministry, CNN reported that China urged the US on Monday to "immediately correct its mistakes" over the removal of the line, or risk "further serious damage" to China-US relations.

"The US State Department's revision of the list of facts regarding US-Taiwan relations represents a serious regression in its stance on Taiwan...(and) sends a seriously erroneous message to the separatist forces advocating for Taiwan independence," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference, CNN reported.

"This is further evidence of the US stubbornly adhering to the erroneous policy of using Taiwan to contain China. We urge the US to immediately correct its mistakes," Guo added further.

In a statement to CNN, the State Department described the wording change as part of a standard update. "As is routine, the fact sheet was updated to inform the general public about our unofficial relationship with Taiwan," a State Department spokesperson said and also added that America committed to its "one China policy" - a line that is still stated in the updated fact sheet, as per CNN.

CNN said that the spokesperson further added, "The United States is committed to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side." (ANI)

