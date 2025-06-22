Iran has executed an individual accused of spying for Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad. The judiciary officially confirmed that Majid Mosayebi was hanged after the Supreme Court upheld his sentence.

Tehran: Soon after the United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran, Iranian authorities said it has executed an individual convicted of spying for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad. The execution of Majid Mosayebi was conducted after the Supreme Court upheld his sentence, following the completion of legal procedures. He was accused of attempting to provide strategic information to Mossad.

"Majid Mosayebi was executed this morning after going through the full process of criminal procedure and after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said, adding that he sought to provide "sensitive information ... to Mossad." Iranian authorities have carried out multiple arrests of people suspected of spying for Israel since its attack on June 13 and had executed Mohsen Langar-neshin Pedram Madani, another individual who was found guilty of spying for Mossad.

PM Modi speaks to Iran's President

Following the strikes by the United States at Iran's nuclear facilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing deep concern at the recent escalations and called for "immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy".

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," PM Modi stated. He emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution and added, “Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.”

