Elon Musk's reminder to Wikipedia: My $1 billion offer for a name change is still on the table

Elon Musk has reiterated his offer to donate $1 billion to Wikipedia if they change their name to "Dickipedia." He also criticized Wikipedia's funding requests and DEI spending.

Elon Musk's reminder to Wikipedia: My $1 billion offer for a name change is still on the table gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

Elon Musk reiterated his offer to rename Wikipedia for $1 billion. Elon Musk stated in a string of Tweets that he still stands by his pledge to donate $1 billion to Wikipedia in exchange for a name change. Elon Musk said the same in response to a Tweet from a Twitter user going by the name John's Memes. "Does this offer still stand @elonmusk?," the post from John's Memes said. To this, Elon Musk responded: "Offer still stands. Come on, do it …"

The tweet shared a screenshot of Elon Musk's old tweet that said, "I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia." To rewind, in October 2023, Elon Musk had offered Wikipedia $1 billion only if it changed its name to "Dickipedia".

Also Read | Tesla begins hiring spree in India after Elon Musk-PM Modi meeting

Elon Musk also ridiculed Wikipedia for requesting funding.  A Twitter user named Piet wrote, shared a photo of a man with 'Wikipedia head' reading "Wikipedia when I open a page on their website, it asks for financial assistance". Elon Musk wrote "Every time" responding to the post, ending with a smiling emoji.

Late last year, Tesla CEO made a 'Wikipedia request' to his followers. Citing worries about the Wikimedia Foundation's expenditures on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, Elon Musk urged his supporters to cease making donations to the nonprofit organization that runs Wikipedia.

"Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority," he wrote on Twitter in response to a post from the 'Libs of TikTok' account that featured a pie chart indicating that 29% of Wikipedia's $177 million budget for 2023–2024 went toward "equity" and "safety & inclusion."

Also Read | Elon Musk quips he finds Genghis Khan ‘interesting' amid 13th child rumours; internet draws similarities

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Realme P3 series to launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Realme P3 series to launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features gcw

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features

iPhone SE 4 to release on February 19? From expected price to features; here's what we know gcw

iPhone SE 4 to release on February 19? From expected price to features; here's what we know

Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED! gcw

Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED!

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price

Recent Stories

Israeli army withdraws from Lebanon border villages, maintains presence at five positions dmn

Israeli army withdraws from Lebanon border villages, maintains presence at five positions

football Champions League: Can Man City's new signings inspire a miracle against Real Madrid snt

Champions League: Can Man City's new signings inspire a miracle against Real Madrid?

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; Timeline of the ragging case anr

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; timeline of the ragging case

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Video Icon
BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon