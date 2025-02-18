Elon Musk's reminder to Wikipedia: My $1 billion offer for a name change is still on the table

Elon Musk has reiterated his offer to donate $1 billion to Wikipedia if they change their name to "Dickipedia." He also criticized Wikipedia's funding requests and DEI spending.

Elon Musk reiterated his offer to rename Wikipedia for $1 billion. Elon Musk stated in a string of Tweets that he still stands by his pledge to donate $1 billion to Wikipedia in exchange for a name change. Elon Musk said the same in response to a Tweet from a Twitter user going by the name John's Memes. "Does this offer still stand @elonmusk?," the post from John's Memes said. To this, Elon Musk responded: "Offer still stands. Come on, do it …"

The tweet shared a screenshot of Elon Musk's old tweet that said, "I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia." To rewind, in October 2023, Elon Musk had offered Wikipedia $1 billion only if it changed its name to "Dickipedia".

Elon Musk also ridiculed Wikipedia for requesting funding. A Twitter user named Piet wrote, shared a photo of a man with 'Wikipedia head' reading "Wikipedia when I open a page on their website, it asks for financial assistance". Elon Musk wrote "Every time" responding to the post, ending with a smiling emoji.

Late last year, Tesla CEO made a 'Wikipedia request' to his followers. Citing worries about the Wikimedia Foundation's expenditures on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, Elon Musk urged his supporters to cease making donations to the nonprofit organization that runs Wikipedia.

"Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority," he wrote on Twitter in response to a post from the 'Libs of TikTok' account that featured a pie chart indicating that 29% of Wikipedia's $177 million budget for 2023–2024 went toward "equity" and "safety & inclusion."

