Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Grabbed me, ran hands up my skirt': Jessica Leeds calls Trump sexual predator, recounts plane assault (WATCH)

    In a explosive press conference held on Monday, Jessica Leeds forcefully renewed her allegations against former President Donald Trump, asserting that he sexually assaulted her aboard a jet in the late 1970s.

    'Grabbed me, ran hands up my skirt': Jessica Leeds calls Trump sexual predator, recounts plane assault (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    In a explosive press conference held on Monday, Jessica Leeds forcefully renewed her allegations against former President Donald Trump, asserting that he sexually assaulted her aboard a jet in the late 1970s. Leeds, with palpable emotion, recounted the harrowing encounter, declaring, "He grabbed me, tried to kiss me, and ran his hand up my skirt. It was like he had 47 arms—like an octopus, but not a sound was spoken," CBS reported.

    Leeds, visibly shaken, conveyed the deep sense of violation and trauma she endured, stating that Trump later subjected her to mocking and verbal abuse during a subsequent meeting, where he allegedly remarked, "I remember you," followed by a derogatory term.

    The accuser did not mince words in her critique of Trump, accusing him of a blatant disregard for women. “The bottom line is that he does not understand that he is a sexual predator,” Leeds asserted. She continued, “He assaulted me 50 years ago and he continues to attack me today.” Leeds is now contemplating whether to pursue legal action against him.

    In an interview with CNN, Leeds revealed that she is still weighing her options concerning legal recourse in light of Trump's recent inflammatory remarks. “We’re leaving all of our options open,” she said. “But no, my goal when I was asked to testify at E. Jean’s trial was to establish that this is his behavior, longstanding, and I have nothing to gain from it,” she clarified.

    Leeds emphasized the importance of reminding voters of Trump’s alleged disrespect towards women. “I was not the first, of course I was not the last. But there have been enough so that he doesn’t remember,” she stated, as reported by CNN.

    The resurgence of Leeds' allegations comes in the wake of Trump’s controversial statements made on Friday, which Leeds described as “bizarre.” Reflecting on the developments, she admitted, “I must admit I did laugh. It’s a little spooky and a little difficult to process. He does seem to be kind of obsessed. But here I am.”

     

    Leeds initially brought her allegations to the public's attention in 2016, during the presidential campaign, revealing to The New York Times that Trump had groped her on a flight bound for New York. She further detailed the alleged assault in 2023 during the federal trial of writer E. Jean Carroll, depicting a distressing scene: “He was grabbing my breasts... It was a tussling match between the two of us.”

    Leeds also recounted a subsequent encounter with Trump at a charity fundraiser, where he reportedly taunted her with, "I remember you. You're that cunt from the airplane." She described this as a particularly demeaning experience.

     

    In stark contrast, Trump has resolutely denied any knowledge of Leeds and dismissed her allegations. “Think of the impracticality of this,” Trump argued. “I’m famous, I’m in a plane, and I grab her and start kissing her? What are the chances of that happening? And frankly, I know you’re going to say it’s a terrible thing to say, but it couldn’t have happened. It didn’t happen.”

    Trump also suggested that the allegations were politically motivated, stating, “This is a disgraceful case… It’s disgraceful in particular because it’s about a former president of the United States who is now leading in the polls to be the president again and this is being worked with the DOJ, as are all of these cases.”

    The stark divergence between Leeds' vivid recollections and Trump’s vehement denials continues to stoke a contentious public debate as both sides brace for potential developments.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia Man pours boiling coffee on 9-month-old, international manhunt launched as CCTV of suspect surfaces snt

    Australia: Man pours boiling coffee on 9-month-old, international manhunt launched as CCTV of suspect surfaces

    Who are his real children Man renews claim to be King Charles' secret son, demands 4-way paternity test snt

    'Who are his real children?': Man renews claim to be King Charles' secret son, demands 4-way paternity test

    US top cops unveil groundbreaking UAP guide: The chilling truth behind UFO encounters & safety protocols shk

    US top cops unveil groundbreaking UAP guide: The chilling truth behind UFO encounters & safety protocols

    Donald Trump calls for end to 'needless' marijuana arrests, supports Florida's Amendment 3 for legalization snt

    Donald Trump calls for end to 'needless' marijuana arrests, supports Florida's Amendment 3 for legalization

    SpaceX ambitious plan: First Starship to Mars in 2026, crew Mission in 4 years, confirms Elon Musk gcw

    SpaceX's ambitious plan: First Starship to Mars in 2026, crew Mission in 4 years, confirms Elon Musk

    Recent Stories

    football Justice for RG Kar banners surface during India's heartbreaking 0-3 Intercontinental Cup loss to Syria (WATCH) snt

    Justice for RG Kar banners surface during India's heartbreaking 0-3 Intercontinental Cup loss to Syria (WATCH)

    Why are people of Chikkamagaluru expressing opposition against Kasturirangan report? vkp

    Why are people of Chikkamagaluru expressing opposition against Kasturirangan report?

    Anti-ageing to glowing skin: Unlocking beauty benefits of bananas RKK

    Anti-ageing to glowing skin: Unlocking beauty benefits of bananas

    Nepal to Iran: 7 countries with most public holidays RKK

    Nepal to Iran: 7 countries with most public holidays

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Here's how BJP is preparing for upcoming polls gcw

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Here's how BJP is preparing for upcoming polls

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon