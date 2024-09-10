'Grabbed me, ran hands up my skirt': Jessica Leeds calls Trump sexual predator, recounts plane assault (WATCH)

In a explosive press conference held on Monday, Jessica Leeds forcefully renewed her allegations against former President Donald Trump, asserting that he sexually assaulted her aboard a jet in the late 1970s.

In a explosive press conference held on Monday, Jessica Leeds forcefully renewed her allegations against former President Donald Trump, asserting that he sexually assaulted her aboard a jet in the late 1970s. Leeds, with palpable emotion, recounted the harrowing encounter, declaring, "He grabbed me, tried to kiss me, and ran his hand up my skirt. It was like he had 47 arms—like an octopus, but not a sound was spoken," CBS reported.

Leeds, visibly shaken, conveyed the deep sense of violation and trauma she endured, stating that Trump later subjected her to mocking and verbal abuse during a subsequent meeting, where he allegedly remarked, "I remember you," followed by a derogatory term.

The accuser did not mince words in her critique of Trump, accusing him of a blatant disregard for women. “The bottom line is that he does not understand that he is a sexual predator,” Leeds asserted. She continued, “He assaulted me 50 years ago and he continues to attack me today.” Leeds is now contemplating whether to pursue legal action against him.

In an interview with CNN, Leeds revealed that she is still weighing her options concerning legal recourse in light of Trump's recent inflammatory remarks. “We’re leaving all of our options open,” she said. “But no, my goal when I was asked to testify at E. Jean’s trial was to establish that this is his behavior, longstanding, and I have nothing to gain from it,” she clarified.

Leeds emphasized the importance of reminding voters of Trump’s alleged disrespect towards women. “I was not the first, of course I was not the last. But there have been enough so that he doesn’t remember,” she stated, as reported by CNN.

The resurgence of Leeds' allegations comes in the wake of Trump’s controversial statements made on Friday, which Leeds described as “bizarre.” Reflecting on the developments, she admitted, “I must admit I did laugh. It’s a little spooky and a little difficult to process. He does seem to be kind of obsessed. But here I am.”

Leeds initially brought her allegations to the public's attention in 2016, during the presidential campaign, revealing to The New York Times that Trump had groped her on a flight bound for New York. She further detailed the alleged assault in 2023 during the federal trial of writer E. Jean Carroll, depicting a distressing scene: “He was grabbing my breasts... It was a tussling match between the two of us.”

Leeds also recounted a subsequent encounter with Trump at a charity fundraiser, where he reportedly taunted her with, "I remember you. You're that cunt from the airplane." She described this as a particularly demeaning experience.

In stark contrast, Trump has resolutely denied any knowledge of Leeds and dismissed her allegations. “Think of the impracticality of this,” Trump argued. “I’m famous, I’m in a plane, and I grab her and start kissing her? What are the chances of that happening? And frankly, I know you’re going to say it’s a terrible thing to say, but it couldn’t have happened. It didn’t happen.”

Trump also suggested that the allegations were politically motivated, stating, “This is a disgraceful case… It’s disgraceful in particular because it’s about a former president of the United States who is now leading in the polls to be the president again and this is being worked with the DOJ, as are all of these cases.”

The stark divergence between Leeds' vivid recollections and Trump’s vehement denials continues to stoke a contentious public debate as both sides brace for potential developments.

Latest Videos