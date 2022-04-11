Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Water rowing machine burst out mid-workout; netizens can't stop their laugh

    A video of a water rowing machine bursting out between workouts is making rounds on social media, and netizens are loading up with hilarious comments on the situation.

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    The internet always amazes us with its variety of videos. Some videos can make our day; also, some videos can bring tears to our eyes. We can stay for hours watching such videos. Now, we have one such video that can make your day, and we would love to share it with you. A video of a water rowing machine bursting out mid-workout as the man pumps hard is going viral.

    In the hilarious video, a man can be seen working out on a water rowing machine along with his other gym mates. It is very clear from the video that the man is pumping out hard to finish up the rap. But, after a few moments, the water rowing machine bursts out and wets the floor and other equipment placed nearby. The man seems to be embarrassed and looks at others with a smile. Take a look at the hilarious video:

    The security camera footage of the hilarious incident went viral and left the netizens going ROFL over it. The 15-second video was shared on Reddit and has gathered more than one lakh upvotes so far. However, netizens couldn't stop from loading up with hilarious comments.

    A user compared the incident with a pregnant woman and hilariously commented asking someone to please call a doctor as the guy's water just broke. Another user stated that the incident could have been so embarrassing for him to handle. Many other users enjoyed the video and expressed their amusement in the comment section by loading up with laughing emojis.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
