Chess-playing robot damages opponent's finger during the tournament; find out what happens next

Technology has many benefits but can also lead to adverse psychological and physical health effects. Artificial intelligence has advantages, whereas there are circumstances when a conflict between man and machine leads to unfortunate incidents. One such incident happened in Russia's Moscow when a chess-playing robot damaged a seven-year-old boy's finger during a match.

Twitter user Pavel Osadchuk shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

During the Moscow Chess Open tournament, this incident occurred on July 19. The video shows a chess-playing robot breaking a seven-year-old kid's finger during a match. The incident happened after the boy made a swift move without waiting for the required time for the machine to finish its action.

As a result, the robot traps the kid's fingers for a few moments before the crew members rush to help him. Three men also intervened and supervised releasing the boy's finger from the robot's hold. As per sources, the vice president of the Chess Federation of Russia, Sergey Smagin, said the boy was okay. However, his fingers have been fractured. Reportedly, the chess robot had played three matches on the trot.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral.

