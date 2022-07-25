Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chess-playing robot damages opponent's finger during the tournament; find out what happens next

    During a chess tournament with a robot, a seven-year-old boy made a quick move without sufficient time for the device to complete its action and broke his finger. The incident occurred in Russia's Moscow and emerged on social media.

    Chess-playing robot damages opponent's finger during the tournament; find out what happens next
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    Technology has many benefits but can also lead to adverse psychological and physical health effects. Artificial intelligence has advantages, whereas there are circumstances when a conflict between man and machine leads to unfortunate incidents. One such incident happened in Russia's Moscow when a chess-playing robot damaged a seven-year-old boy's finger during a match. 

    Twitter user Pavel Osadchuk shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

    During the Moscow Chess Open tournament, this incident occurred on July 19. The video shows a chess-playing robot breaking a seven-year-old kid's finger during a match. The incident happened after the boy made a swift move without waiting for the required time for the machine to finish its action. 

    As a result, the robot traps the kid's fingers for a few moments before the crew members rush to help him. Three men also intervened and supervised releasing the boy's finger from the robot's hold. As per sources, the vice president of the Chess Federation of Russia, Sergey Smagin, said the boy was okay. However, his fingers have been fractured. Reportedly, the chess robot had played three matches on the trot.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 101K views and 1031 likes. Social media users started the debate over the video in the comments section. Take a look.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
