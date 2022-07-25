Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cement-laden truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun: dramatic video goes viral

    A terrifying CCTV footage shows a cement-laden truck hitting the Lachhiwala toll plaza and overturning in Deharadun's Doiwala.

    Cement-laden truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun: dramatic video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    A terrifying video of a rescue attempt from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun has emerged on social media and has gone viral. The CCTV video shows a woman saving a toll booth worker from getting crushed under a truck after it turned turtle. 

    IAS officer and Twitter user Awanish Sharan shared the video on the micro-blogging site with the caption (Initially written in Hindi), "Observe. In Dehradun’s toll plaza accident, a girl saved a toll plaza worker without caring for her life by rushing inside the booth.” 

    Also Read: Chess-playing robot damages opponent's finger during the tournament; find out what happens next

    In the video, a cement-laden truck overturned after hitting the toll plaza. Fortunately, the truck missed the crash with a car ahead. The truck toppled between two toll plaza cabins and injured a woman.  Moments after the collision, a woman was seen rushing towards the booth to pull out a toll booth worker to safety. However, many more people could have been injured badly if the truck had fallen on the cabin.

    Reportedly, the incident took place in Lachhiwala toll plaza in Doiwala. And the injured woman was sent to hospital for treatment after the cement-laden lorry collided with the toll plaza and tipped over.

    After being shared online, the 19-second clip has gone crazy viral and collected over 356K views and 13.6K likes. Social media users applauded the woman for her quick thinking and timely action. A user wrote, "We r proud of this kind of brave girls of our nation. Big salute to her. God bless her always." Another person commented, "Driver tried hard not to hit the front suv and minimise the collision as much as possible by hitting the concrete." Third user wrote, "Toll plazas are ridiculous...why govt need them..jst put other tax in shape of GST."
    Watch the video.

    Also Read: Biker escapes death: Traffic cop shared the terrifying video with a message

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chess-playing robot damages opponent's finger during the tournament; find out what happens next - gps

    Chess-playing robot damages opponent's finger during the tournament; find out what happens next

    Want free sandwiches for life from Subway Here s how you can get it gcw

    Want free sandwiches for life from Subway? Here's how you can get it

    Traffic police stop vehicles to allow the tiger to cross the road: watch the video - gps

    Traffic police stop vehicles to allow the tiger to cross the road: watch the video

    Viral video: Man saves 2-year-old girl who fell from 5th floor - gps

    Viral video: Man saves 2-year-old girl who fell from 5th floor

    Watch: Mesmerising view of Goa's Dudhsagar Falls will leave you stunned - gps

    Watch: Mesmerising view of Goa’s Dudhsagar Falls will leave you stunned

    Recent Stories

    777 Charlie, Vikram, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and more hit South films on Hotstar, Amazon Prime this week RBA

    777 Charlie, Vikram, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and more hit South films on Hotstar, Amazon Prime this week

    Agnipath recruitment Indian Navy to start application process for Agniveer MR today details here gcw

    Agnipath recruitment: Indian Navy to start application process for Agniveer (MR) posts; details here

    Alia Bhatt reveals what will upset her most with hubby Ranbir Kapoor drb

    Alia Bhatt reveals what will upset her most with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key to be released on July 26; know how to download, qualifying marks here - adt

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key to be released on July 26; know how to download, qualifying marks here

    IIT JAM 2023 notification released at IIT Guwahati registration process to begin from September 7 Details here gcw

    IIT JAM 2023 notification released, registration process to begin from Sept 7; Details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon