Cement-laden truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun: dramatic video goes viral

A terrifying video of a rescue attempt from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun has emerged on social media and has gone viral. The CCTV video shows a woman saving a toll booth worker from getting crushed under a truck after it turned turtle.

IAS officer and Twitter user Awanish Sharan shared the video on the micro-blogging site with the caption (Initially written in Hindi), "Observe. In Dehradun’s toll plaza accident, a girl saved a toll plaza worker without caring for her life by rushing inside the booth.”

In the video, a cement-laden truck overturned after hitting the toll plaza. Fortunately, the truck missed the crash with a car ahead. The truck toppled between two toll plaza cabins and injured a woman. Moments after the collision, a woman was seen rushing towards the booth to pull out a toll booth worker to safety. However, many more people could have been injured badly if the truck had fallen on the cabin.

Reportedly, the incident took place in Lachhiwala toll plaza in Doiwala. And the injured woman was sent to hospital for treatment after the cement-laden lorry collided with the toll plaza and tipped over.

After being shared online, the 19-second clip has gone crazy viral and collected over 356K views and 13.6K likes. Social media users applauded the woman for her quick thinking and timely action. A user wrote, "We r proud of this kind of brave girls of our nation. Big salute to her. God bless her always." Another person commented, "Driver tried hard not to hit the front suv and minimise the collision as much as possible by hitting the concrete." Third user wrote, "Toll plazas are ridiculous...why govt need them..jst put other tax in shape of GST."

