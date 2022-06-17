Watch: Giant tsunami-like clouds leave internet puzzled

A video of a giant tsunami wave-like cloud moving in the sky is making rounds on social media, and netizens finding it terrifying as well as thrilling.

The internet always stuns us with its unique video collections. Some videos are so funny that they can make us relaxed after a stressful day, while a few others can leave us stunned and mesmerised.

Now such a video of a giant tsunami wave-like cloud moving in the sky is going viral, and netizens have found it to be terrifying and majestic at the same time. However, the date and location of the video are still not known.

In the video, a giant tsunami wave-like cloud can be seen moving in the sky. The massive cloud rolls towards a row of houses and people can be seen standing out of their homes and gathering on the streets. People witnessing the huge majestic cloud seem to be shocked and panicked, and one among them shoots the wave-like cloud. Take a look at the frightening video:

The video was shared on Reddit and has left the netizens spellbound. The video went viral and gathered 100K upvotes and around 2.5K comments in just two days of being online. The video was shared with a caption that said the user initially believed the video was showcasing a giant wave as he had never witnessed such a giant cloud before.

Internet was terrified after watching the video and shared their opinions in the comment section. Most of them were able to relate the video to movies such as Interstellar, Independence Day and 2012. A user said he used to have such apocalyptic nightmares that looked just like the same, while another said the giant wave looked like the massive planetary tidal wave in the movie Interstellar and it looks terrifying and majestic.

A third user jokingly said that if he were witnessing this for real, he would have packed his stuff and left the spot in his car as he has seen the movie Independence Day and he is pretty sure how the ending would be. A fourth user said he had witnessed such a giant wave-like cloud while driving and thought the huge wave was about to crash down on them. He added that he felt beautiful after knowing he wasn't about to die.

However, you might be thinking about what it really would be? Well, the roll cloud in the video is a tube-shaped, low horizontal, and relatively rare type of arcus cloud. An arcus cloud usually appears to be rolling to a horizontal axis and forms near the edge of thunderstorms when relatively cool air moves ahead into the warmer and damper air feeding the storm.

