    Indian Army’s cafe in Kashmir amidst mountains get a thumbs up from Anand Mahindra

    A video of a beautiful cafe run by the Indian Army in the midst of the Kashmiri mountains is making rounds on social media, and netizens can’t wait to visit it.

    Indian Army's cafe in Kashmir amidst mountains get a thumbs up from Anand Mahindra
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    Planning for a trip to the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir amidst the shade of tall Chinar trees? Well, if yes, then do not forget to visit the Indian Army’s gem of a café that is nestled in the beauty of Kashmir.

    There are many places which are still hidden from people. Thanks to the vloggers and social media that we get to know about such places. The vloggers travel to every nook and corner of the tourist places, and they reveal all the hidden spots, restaurants and even cafes to the whole world.

    Now, such a hidden cafe run by the Indian Army in the midst of the Kashmiri mountains is getting known by people, and you would also love to visit the cafe after seeing the video. The cafe grabbed more eyeballs after business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared the video on his Twitter handle.

    The video was originally shot and shared by a vlogger named Garima Goel. In the video, Garima walks us through the ravishing café in Kashmir. The cafe is named Log Hut café and is situated in the midst of the hills in Gurez valley. The cafe offers a variety of snacks and beverages for the customers with an outstanding scenic view. Take a look at the beautiful cafe video:

    The video started going massively viral after Mahindra Group's chairman,  Anand Mahindra, shared the video on his Twitter handle. The business tycoon shared the video with a caption saying he would highly recommend this cafe and give it ten stars. The video has gathered more than 531K views and around 20K likes in just four days of being online.   

    Netizens loved the cafe and loaded the comment section with praises and wishes. A user said he had heard about the cafe earlier and he feels it's worth a thousand stars, while another user expressed his desire to wish the cafe someday. A third user said the cafe is a beautiful initiative by the Indian army.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 7:22 PM IST
