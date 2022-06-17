Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Traffic cops sweep away trap rocks from road for commuters

    A video of a traffic cop sweeping away trap rocks from the road is doing rounds on the internet, and netizens are praising him for his kind gesture.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 8:23 PM IST

    There are thousands of videos of traffic police officers performing their duties and serving the people wholeheartedly. Be it in the scorching heat or heavy rainfall, they perform their duties responsibly and make our commute easy and hassle-free.

    Now we have come across a perfect video to prove it. A traffic cop sweeps the road and moves the trap rocks from the road for the commuters to avoid slippery and accidents. The video has won the internet's hearts, and they praise the cop for his kind gesture.

    In the video, a traffic cop can be seen using a broom to sweep away some trap-rocks from the roads at a red traffic signal. The trap-rocks are pointed and slippery and can lead to accidents and flat tyres. The traffic cop sweeps away all the rocks from the road to help the commuters travel hassle-free. As the red signal turns green, motorists start moving forward, and a man in a pink shirt standing behind the cop directs the motorists to drive a little slower. The man also controls the commuters and asks them to travel from the other side by helping the cop remove all the stones from the road. Take a look at the video:

    The date and location of the heartwarming incident are not known. The video was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre who captioned the video by saying, " Respect for you". The video has gone viral and gathered around 1.4 million views and around 80K likes in just one day of being online.

    The video won the hearts of the internet, and they loaded the comment section with praises and love. A user said the cop is taking one extra effort beyond his regular work, while another said the cop earned his respect. A third user said it is a perfect proof that humanity is more than a duty, while the fourth user gave the cop a salute and said he earned respect for his kind gesture. Many people also thanked the cop and posted love emojis for his heartwarming action in keeping the commuters safe from accidents.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 8:23 PM IST
