Watch: Little Girl's adorable response to woman playing violin is winning hearts

A video of a little girl adorably reacting to a woman playing the violin is making rounds on social media, and netizens are in love with it.

Now such an adorable video of a little girl reacting to a woman's violin performance is going viral over the internet. The video has made the netizens delighted, and they loaded the comments section with lovely comments.

In the video, a violist named Melissa Voyias from Sydney, Australia can be seen performing at a ceremony. The people gathered at the ceremony can be seen enjoying her outstanding and soulful performance. But as the camera shifts to the crowd, a little girl can be seen gazing at Melissa as she has been mesmerised by her performance.

Melissa notices her, gives a lovely smile, and performs the rest of her soulful rendition, looking at the little one. As she completes her performance, the little girl runs toward Melissa and offers a wholesome hug. The audience gathered at the ceremony applauded her and left in awe after watching the young girl's reaction. Take a look at the delightful video:

The video was shared by Melissa on her personal Instagram page and captioned the video as "Introducing the cutest little audience member." The video has gathered more than 5K views and 11,272 likes from the date of being online. Melissa was performing one of her favourite Avicii tracks, Wake Me Up.

The 20-second adorable video has melted the hearts of the netizens, and they expressed their love in the comment section with lovely comments. A user said the video is absolutely heart-healing and warming, while another said it is one of the sweetest videos he has ever seen. A third user said the video is beautiful, and the little girl sensed Melissa's warm-hearted soul, while another said her performance touched the little soul. Many people flooded the comment section with heart and love emojis.

