Thailand: Upset employee blows up oil warehouse because she was 'angry' with her boss

An unhappy Thai worker blew up an oil warehouse because she was fed up with her 'complaining' employer. According to the Daily Mail, Ann Sriya (38) reportedly put a piece of paper on fire and hurled it on a gasoline container, igniting a fire that enveloped the Prapakorn Oil warehouse in Nakhon Pathom province. After being detained, she confessed to arson and stated that she couldn't stand the stress her supervisor, Pipat Ungprapakorn (65), inflicted on her.

According to CCTV footage, she was observed heading inside the warehouse with what seemed to be a burning piece of paper in her hand. Another video footage, as published by Dail Mail, shows flames flickering on top of a container in the single-story warehouse, which houses thousands of litres of oil tanks.

The flame spread swiftly owing to the volatile substance in the tanks, causing £900,000 (Rs 9,04,46,378) in losses. According to reports, the fire also destroyed ten dwellings. More than 40 fire engines worked together for four hours to put out the fire. The firefighters were called in to prevent the flaming oil from flowing into a canal and reaching a neighbouring residential neighbourhood.

According to the report, Major General Chomchawin Purthananon stated that this is the second time that a fire has erupted from this plant. For the past nine years, the woman has worked for Prapakorn Oil. He stated that the accused stated that her employer complained to her and caused her stress on a daily basis, and that she did not anticipate the fire she lit to inflict this much damage.

Fortunately, no one was killed. A villagers' arm was burned, and she was brought to the hospital. Photos of the event show enormous fireballs and black smoke rising from the warehouse