Monkey attends funeral of 'human companion', attempts to wake him up; heartwarming video goes viral

A monkey attending the man's funeral who fed him has emerged on social media. While the man's family tries to move the primate, it keeps nudging the deceased man as if trying to wake him up.

Many believe that only humans have emotions and feelings. However, animals interact with various species in their unique way. One such video from Batticaloa in eastern Sri Lanka shows a monkey attending the funeral of a man who nurtured it and used to offer food.

It's said that the deceased person was the primate's 'human companion' and regularly fed the monkey whenever the animal visited his residence. Twitter user Aslaw CC shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details in the caption.

The 45-second-long video shows the langur sitting next to the dead body and attempting to wake him up. The primate was prompting the 'companion' lying motionless to know whether he would respond. Amid the crowd of mourning family members and relatives who were present to pay their final respects to the deceased man, the monkey can be seen courageously sitting near his body.

It appeared like the monkey was checking whether the man was alive or not. At one point, the primate picks up the deceased man's hand and shakes it to wake him up. Also, the monkey nudges the dead person lovingly. The langur's gesture surprised the man's grieving friends and relatives. The heartbreaking moment displayed the bond between the animal and the man who supervised it, has made netizens emotional.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1067 views and 67 likes. The video touched social media users and praised the man and animal's friendship. There is no doubt that the clip went viral online for obvious reasons. Emotional Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the video's comments section. A user wrote, "Make me feel crying...." Another person commented, "Great." Watch the video.

