MP Home Minister gifts bicycle, chocolates to the 3-year-old boy who complained against his mother

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra gave a grand Diwali gift to the three-year-old boy who recently visited a police station in Burhanpur to complain against his mother for scolding him. The adorable video of the boy complaining of his mother went viral on the net instantly.

The viral video showed a child standing beside sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak at the Dedtalai police post and complaining about his mother. In the video, the kid was heard asserting that his mother “stole" his candies, which Nayak wrote on a paper. The lady police officer listened to all his concerns and helped him file his complaint with a smile on her face.

Reportedly, the three-year-old was accompanied by his father to the police station after the boy insisted on filing a complaint against his mother. The boy also asked the police officers to put his mother behind bars for stealing his chocolate and beating him when he cries for sweets.

After the clip surfaced online, the cute video widely appeared on all social media platforms and captured social media users' attention. Also, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra spoke with the boy on a video call, asked him what he desired, and promised to give him chocolates and a bicycle.

A group of police officers later delivered the items to the boy sent by the minister as a gift. Recently, a video of police giving the gift to the boy has emerged on social media. In the video, the boy happily rides the bicycle in the presence of officers and his family members.

The State Home Department shared this video on the micro-blogging site, mentioning the caption details. The minister also retweeted the video later.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1247 views and 67 likes. The kind act by the minister won netizens' hearts. Who also conveyed their thoughts in the comments section. Watch the video.

