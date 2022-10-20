Ghaziabad gym trainer dies of cardiac arrest while relaxing on chair; watch video

A 33-year-old gym trainer, Adil, died of cardiac arrest while sitting on a chair. The unfortunate incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the building.

A tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has emerged on social media. The video shows a man collapsing while sitting on a chair after cardiac arrest. The happening occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday and was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the building. The 33-year-old man, identified as Adil, was working as a gym trainer.

The 12-second video shows the gym trainer sitting on a chair. Moments later, he moves backwards and falls unconscious. According to the sources, his associates in the office took Adil to the hospital. However, he died on the way. The deceased had a gym in Ghaziabad's Shalimar Garden area and used to exercise daily. Recently, he also moved to the property dealing business and opened an office in Shalimar Garden, where this incident occurred. Adil was sitting in his office when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Reportedly, Adil's family stated he had complained of a fever for the last few days. Despite this, he did not stop visiting the gym. The gym trainer had four children, and the entire family was shocked after the incident.

After being posted online, the video went crazy viral on several social media platforms. The unfortunate happening has shocked netizens. The incident came weeks after a 35-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing Garba during the Navratri festival in Maharashtra's Palghar district. In another event last month, a 50-year-old man performing the role of Lord Hanuman in a Ramlila died on the stage during the play in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. Also, a 20-year-old stage artist named Yogesh Gupta unexpectedly collapsed during a dance concert conducted on the occasion of the Ganesh Utsav programme in Kothey village, Jammu.

