Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Landing wheel falls off Boeing jet soon after take-off; here's what happens next

    A shocking video posted by an aviation blog on Twitter shows the moment a main landing gear wheel separated from the Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft, fell to the ground, and bounced off.

    Landing wheel falls off Boeing jet soon after take-off; here's what happens next - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    A terrifying footage of a 100kg plane wheel falling to the ground from a 180-tonne cargo aircraft during take-off has emerged on social media. Reportedly, this incident took place in southern Italy on Tuesday morning.

    The BoardingPass shared this video on Twitter with the details about the incident in the caption. In the video, a black path of smoke emerges from the 747-400 Dreamlifter's undercarriage, and a wheel, like a giant object, flies to the runway and bounces away. Luckily, nobody was injured on the ground as the wheel fell from the sky. 

    Also Read: Watch: Elephant enjoys panipuris at roadside stall in Assam; netizens amazed

    The Boeing 747 Dreamlifter, operated by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., continued with its travel and landed safely without any major mishap about 11 hours later at a Boeing production facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

    According to sources, the wheel weighed around 100 kilograms and was one of the 18 discovered in the Boeing Dreamlifter. It was located near the vineyard in an Italian airport. The pictures of the wheel also surfaced on the Internet but could not be ascertained.

    However, little information is available about the accident and what caused the tire to separate from the gear's bogey. The Boeing 747 Dreamlifter was not licenced to take passengers besides the crew. 

    The Dreamlifter is a converted Boeing 747 jet designed in the early 2000s to transport the components for Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner between continents.

    Boeing confirmed the happening in a statement and declared the flight had landed safely on 11 October. Also, the spokesperson stated that the company would support Atlas Air's investigation. Atlas Air has yet to respond to the comment.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 172K views and 442 retweets. Social media users expressed mixed opinions in the comments section. Take a look.

    Also Read: Watch: This cross-country e-vehicle can be used for defence; Anand Mahindra shares video

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video of two women fighting for gym equipment goes viral; Netizens react-tgy

    Video of two women fighting for gym equipment goes viral; Netizens react

    Elephant enjoys panipuris at roadside stall in Assam; netizens amazed - gps

    Watch: Elephant enjoys panipuris at roadside stall in Assam; netizens amazed

    This cross-country e-vehicle can be used for defence; Anand Mahindra shares video - gps

    Watch: This cross-country e-vehicle can be used for defence; Anand Mahindra shares video

    Narak Puri to Nala Sarovar Here is why Agra residents renamed their colonies gcw

    'Narak Puri' to 'Nala Sarovar': Here's why Agra residents 'renamed' their colonies

    Train stunt land Chennai students in legal trouble; arrested - gps

    Watch: Train stunt land Chennai students in legal trouble; arrested

    Recent Stories

    Want stronger and healthy hair? Include these nutritious food items in your diet NOW SUR

    Want stronger and healthy hair? Include these nutritious food items in your diet NOW

    Pooja Hegde Birthday: Salman Khan celebrates his co-star's B-day along with Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu (Video) RBA

    Pooja Hegde Birthday: Salman Khan celebrates his co-star's B-day along with Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu (Video)

    football europa league Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles after scoring 700th club career goal can Man United icon build on momentum snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles after scoring 700th club career goal; can Man United icon build on momentum?

    Ban on Hijab to continue in Karnataka schools, colleges until SC verdict - adt

    Ban on Hijab to continue in Karnataka schools, colleges until SC verdict

    Jammu and Kashmir elections: Here's who can vote in the Valley and why regional parties are angry AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir elections: Here's who can vote in the Valley and why regional parties are angry

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon