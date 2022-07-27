Flight attendant claims snake head discovered in airline meal: here’s what happened next

A Turkey-based airline cabin crew member was shocked after discovering a severed snake head in their flight meal. According to reports, the weird incident occurred on July 21 on a Germany-bound SunExpress flight. The flight attendant claimed they were having lunch when they found a small snake’s head camouflaged between the mashed potato and vegetables.

However, the catering unit which supplied the airline meal claims that the snake head did not come from the company’s kitchen as they follow stringent protocols. The catering company said that since its meals are cooked at 280 degrees Celsius, the fresh-looking snake head might have been added afterwards.

The horrifying discovery pushed the airline to issue a statement also. In its statement, the airline said that providing the highest quality services to guests and employees was their top priority. Reportedly, the airline discontinued its contract with the catering company, and a probe has also been initiated.

Twitter user Handy Joe shared the 19-second video on the micro-blogging site showing the reptile head lying in the centre of the meal plate. The page also mentioned the details about the incident in the post's caption.

After being shared online, the video received over 4739 views. Social media users were disturbed and expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "If I ever travel abroad, I will not choose Turkey airlines." Another person commented, "Don't think that's a snake. Whatever it is, where's the rest of it?!"

A few days back, a similar happening was reported in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, where a floating lizard was found in a customer's cold drink at a McDonald’s outlet. The customer shared the glass video and alleged the staff's negligence.

Following the incident, McDonald’s issued a statement and declared that they are committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of all customers.

