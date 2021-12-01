Bull elephant charges safari truck in South Africa; terrifying video goes viral

A terrifying video of an elephant charging towards a safari truck and lifting it off the ground has emerged on social media.

Students and safari instructors had a lucky escape when their safari truck was attacked by a bull elephant which flipped their vehicle. Yes, the elephant was enraged when the two vehicles came close to its breeding herd. The encounter occurred when both the trucks stopped behind each other on a mud road on the Selati Game Reserve near Hoedspruit on the edge of Kruger Park in South Africa.

The terrifying video shows the bull elephant running towards the vehicle and charging at the visitors. The tusker lifted the safari vehicle off the ground, pushing it off the road. In the video, one can see the guide on the viewing seat jumps to save his life. Also, throughout the 30-second video, screams can be heard from the three onboarded students.

Towards the end of the clip, a brave guide from another second safari truck runs to help the three students, who were shocked with fear in their seats.

He directs them to run to the safety of his truck, keeping the wrecked first vehicle between them and bull elephant as the guide and spotter also escape.

Fortunately, the terrified students escaped unhurt and were taken back to their safari lodge and have given counselling. The damaged safari vehicle was later retrieved by the staff.

African elephants live up to 70 years and run at a speed of 25mph. The only way to escape an attack by these tuskers is to run in a zigzag way and try and get behind trees or rocks. Watch the video.