Rs 29 lakh spent to become alien devil! World's most modified man now chops off his index finger

Due to his unusual appearance, a father who has been labelled "the most modified man in the world" disclosed his most recent alteration, which involved amputating his index finger to resemble an extraterrestrial devil. A split tongue, fanged metal teeth, skin implants, and other invasive body changes are just a few of Marcelo "B-Boy" De Souza Ribeiro's bizarre tattoos and body art.

The Brazilian estimates that throughout the years, he has spent 29,000 pounds ( over Rs 29 lakh) on his transformation into what he calls an "alien devil" and that 98 per cent of his body has undergone changes.

Marcelo previously disclosed his most recent treatment, which he calls a "world first", and involves slicing his hand in two. He has lately had another procedure to improve his distinctive hand to complete his transformation: removing one of his index fingers.

In an interview, an artist from Sao Paulo, Marcelo, told DailyMail, "I'm making a new modification that doesn't exist in the world yet. I was already researching body modifications in the world and from what I saw, no one has yet made a similar one."

"After how I made my hand recently, I found it interesting to do the other one in a different format, which I expect to resemble an alien hand. I got the inspiration after looking at an image of the hand and I wanted to finish mine perfectly so that it looks natural, as if I was born with it in this format," the world's most modified man added.

According to Marcelo, who has 1,500 tattoos, the technique was meticulously examined for two weeks before surgery, and the index finger was delicately severed at the knuckle. He rated the discomfort six out of ten because the procedure was quick and painless, but he claims the first five days were excruciating. He is already almost fully recovered and adjusting to his new "claw."

"I'm getting used to it and can move my hand normally. I'm managing to do everything as usual, such as writing, tattooing and playing the violin. People have already seen my hand and thought it was interesting, but have said they don't have the courage to do it. I'm happy with what I've done and my family won't stop me because they know I work on my body and look," Marcelo continued.

Marcelo, who has two children, Aleff Ryan, 10 and Hilary Beatriz, 20, and a four-year-old grandson, says the procedure didn't cost him a penny. He already disclosed the responses he receives from the general people about his contentious appearance, which are mostly supportive.

"I always get attention wherever I go and people are always curious to know if they (modifications) are real. They take photos and make videos of me. People are delighted and surprised to see so many tattoos," the world's most modified man added.

While many people enquire as to whether Marcelo's eyeball tattoos were the most painful, he has acknowledged that getting his green and black inked ears was the worst. "At the time I had it done, it did not hurt because of the anaesthesia but as soon as the anaesthesia wore off, it burned for a few days," he concluded.