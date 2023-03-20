Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rs 29 lakh spent to become alien devil! World's most modified man now chops off his index finger

    Brazil's Marcelo 'B-Boy' De Souza Ribeiro is known for his eccentric inkings and invasive body modifications, including fanged metal teeth, skin implants and a split tongue.

    bizarre brazil Rs 29 lakh spent to become alien devil World's most modified man marcelo bboy now chops off his index finger snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

    Due to his unusual appearance, a father who has been labelled "the most modified man in the world" disclosed his most recent alteration, which involved amputating his index finger to resemble an extraterrestrial devil. A split tongue, fanged metal teeth, skin implants, and other invasive body changes are just a few of Marcelo "B-Boy" De Souza Ribeiro's bizarre tattoos and body art. 

    The Brazilian estimates that throughout the years, he has spent 29,000 pounds ( over Rs 29 lakh) on his transformation into what he calls an "alien devil" and that 98 per cent of his body has undergone changes.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by MARCELO BBOY (@marcelobboy)

    Marcelo previously disclosed his most recent treatment, which he calls a "world first", and involves slicing his hand in two. He has lately had another procedure to improve his distinctive hand to complete his transformation: removing one of his index fingers.

    In an interview, an artist from Sao Paulo, Marcelo, told DailyMail, "I'm making a new modification that doesn't exist in the world yet. I was already researching body modifications in the world and from what I saw, no one has yet made a similar one."

    "After how I made my hand recently, I found it interesting to do the other one in a different format, which I expect to resemble an alien hand. I got the inspiration after looking at an image of the hand and I wanted to finish mine perfectly so that it looks natural, as if I was born with it in this format," the world's most modified man added.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by MARCELO BBOY (@marcelobboy)

    According to Marcelo, who has 1,500 tattoos, the technique was meticulously examined for two weeks before surgery, and the index finger was delicately severed at the knuckle. He rated the discomfort six out of ten because the procedure was quick and painless, but he claims the first five days were excruciating. He is already almost fully recovered and adjusting to his new "claw."

    "I'm getting used to it and can move my hand normally. I'm managing to do everything as usual, such as writing, tattooing and playing the violin. People have already seen my hand and thought it was interesting, but have said they don't have the courage to do it. I'm happy with what I've done and my family won't stop me because they know I work on my body and look," Marcelo continued.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by MARCELO BBOY (@marcelobboy)

    Marcelo, who has two children, Aleff Ryan, 10 and Hilary Beatriz, 20, and a four-year-old grandson, says the procedure didn't cost him a penny. He already disclosed the responses he receives from the general people about his contentious appearance, which are mostly supportive.

    "I always get attention wherever I go and people are always curious to know if they (modifications) are real. They take photos and make videos of me. People are delighted and surprised to see so many tattoos," the world's most modified man added.

    While many people enquire as to whether Marcelo's eyeball tattoos were the most painful, he has acknowledged that getting his green and black inked ears was the worst. "At the time I had it done, it did not hurt because of the anaesthesia but as soon as the anaesthesia wore off, it burned for a few days," he concluded.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by MARCELO BBOY (@marcelobboy)

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dance group's impressive Holi performance on Bollywood songs - gps

    Watch: Dance group’s impressive Holi performance on Bollywood songs

    UP police saves woman, child who slipped while deboarding moving train in Kanpur; watch video - gps

    UP police saves woman, child who slipped while deboarding moving train in Kanpur; watch video

    Two giant lizards fight while standing, confusing netizens; watch viral video - gps

    Two giant lizards fight while standing, confusing netizens; watch viral video

    Watch Man takes Mahindra Scorpio N SUV under waterfall for free car wash; here's what happens next-tgy

    Watch: Man takes Mahindra Scorpio N SUV under waterfall for free car wash; here's what happens next

    Air India Business Class passenger finds insect in meal served to him on Mumbai-Chennai flight - gps

    Air India Business Class passenger finds insect in meal served to him on Mumbai-Chennai flight

    Recent Stories

    Vandalism by Khalistanis: India lodges strong protest with United States

    Vandalism by Khalistanis: India lodges strong protest with United States

    Explained How start of Major League Cricket in US with IPL investment could change the ecosystem forever snt

    Explained: How start of Major League Cricket in US with IPL investment could change the ecosystem forever

    WPL 2023: Another Grace special helps UP Warriorz seal playoff berth with win over Gujarat Giants snt

    WPL 2023: Another Grace special helps UP Warriorz seal playoff berth with win over Gujarat Giants

    IIIT Delhi MTech admission commences at iiitd.edu.in; check eligibility, schedule - adt

    IIIT Delhi MTech admission commences at iiitd.edu.in; check eligibility, schedule

    When Kamal Haasan asked Rani Mukerji to remove makeup during 'Hey Ram'; know what happened next RBA

    When Kamal Haasan asked Rani Mukerji to remove makeup during 'Hey Ram'; know what happened next

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon