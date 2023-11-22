Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident

    In Kasinakere village, Davangere district, a dog involved in a fatal accident returns to deceased Tippesh's home days later, displaying unusual attachment. Witnessed offering solace, the dog surprises villagers with its understanding of the family's grief.

    An astonishing and heartwarming incident unfolded in Kasinakere village of Honnali taluk, Davangere district, as a dog's unexpected actions brought solace to a grieving family following a tragic accident.

    The incident occurred when Tippesh, a 21-year-old youth, met with a fatal accident while returning from Anaveri to Kasinakere village. Tragically, the collision occurred after encountering the dog near Kurubaravitlapura, leading to Tippesh's untimely demise.

    What followed after this unforeseen accident was nothing short of remarkable. Three days later, the same dog that had inadvertently been involved in the accident arrived at the deceased's residence, bypassing its own home. Uncharacteristically, the dog wandered around Tippesh's room and the kitchen, showing an unusual attachment and concern.

    Witnesses and villagers were taken aback by the dog's behaviour, finding it both surprising and touching. Most notably, the dog seemed to understand the family's grief, offering comfort to Tippesh's mother during her moments of distress.

