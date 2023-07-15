Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

Since its upload, the video has garnered more than 120,000 views and received over 2,000 likes. Commenters have expressed admiration for the tiger's graceful walk, while others have highlighted the significance of coexistence between humans and wildlife in the comments section.

In yet another incident of wild animals venturing into human habitats, a video capturing a tiger roaming in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the majestic tiger strolling through a paddy field while a farmer continues to plow his land on a tractor in the background.

The video was shared on Twitter by user Raj Lakhani, drawing attention to the unique encounter. Lakhani captioned the post, "This is Pilibhit, UP. A tiger roaming in the field & in the background farmer plowing the field. Video shot by another farmer."

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential harmony that can exist between animals and humans in shared habitats.