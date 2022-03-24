Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom

The Karnataka government has created a history by deploying a robot inside the government school to teach children. The robot named 'eagle' has left both teachers and students shocked by its spontaneous response. As per reports, the robot is designed so that it can answer and clarify doubts, just like how a standard human teacher functions. The robot is designed and programmed so that it can answer in both Kannada and English.

Looking at the robot's response, both children and teachers felt happy. On Wednesday, the program was inaugurated by Higher Education Minister and Malleshwaram MLA Dr CN Ashwatnarayana.

It is said that the robot can help the teachers as well as students in learning and covering the portions. Addressing the gathering, the minister said, "The government institutions are also giving equal importance to technology and deploying the robot was just an example at the same time, it is not the alternative to teachers, the robot is only a support mechanism."

The minister further added that even the government-run institutions are no less than private educational institutions. By bringing these new techniques, the government aims to empower the poor sections of society. "This was just a sample, and CM Bommai will give complete details when the robot program is officially launched," added the minister.

