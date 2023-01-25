Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

The day everyone was waiting for has finally arrived. Siddharth Anand and YRF's 'Pathaan' was released today in more than 100 countries in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham film has already shattered all box office advance booking records. Many single screens that had closed owing to losses during the epidemic are re-opening with the film, raising hopes that it would restore the charm of the theatre.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham both play major parts in the film. Salman Khan also makes an appearance in the film.

Asianet Newsable gave the film 4.5 stars. 1 star is for Shah Rukh Khan's nuanced and well-etched performance as Pathaan. 2 stars are for Deepika's powerful screen presence and superb acting. 3 star is for John Abraham's menacing but finest performance as the antagonist Jim. 1.5 stars is for Dimple Kapadia's stellar performance, which gave a patriotic feel. Special mention to Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger in the film, which brought to screens the on-screen bonding of Tiger and Pathaan and many endearing moments.

How successful will Pathaan be at the box office? We'll just have to wait and see.

