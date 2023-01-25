Pathaan: 11 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film in theatres

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, will be released in theatres today. A look at 11 reasons why you shouldn't miss the film.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen. Even though the actor had a brief appearance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, we have all been longing to see him in a significant part on the big screen. However, the wait is now over.



Pathaan will be released in theatres on January 25. Pathaan will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in major roles. Since the film's announcement, the industry has been talking about it. With only one day till the film's premiere, here are a few reasons you should see Pathaan.



Shah Rukh Khan

The superstar will return to the big screen after a four-year absence. Only a few actors in the industry can equal SRK's stardom, and it is safe to say that he has one of the greatest fan following. The actor was most recently seen in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The anticipation for his upcoming picture is at an all-time high.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry:

While we are excited to see SRK, we are much more excited to see Deepika and Shah Rukh together again. In the past, the two have worked together on films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. There is no denying their incredible on-screen chemistry.

Pathaan's IMAX 3D experience:

Before we can understand why we should view the movie in IMAX 3D, we must first understand what IMAX 3D is. IMAX stands for Image MAXimum. Image MAXimum is a high-resolution, film-format system, and film projects and theatres are recognised for their enormous displays with a tall aspect ratio and steep station reading. As a result, this is India's first-ever film to be shot in IMAX 3D. It is also said that this IMAX 3D is extremely restricted in India.

Deepika Padukone's power-packed action scenes

Deepika, who wowed us with her action sequences in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, will reprise her role as an action avatar in Pathaan. And if the teaser is any indication, the actress has nailed it! She appears passionate and strong, and the action moments have left us speechless. Also, have you seen Deepika's blonde hair?

Salman Khan in Pathaan:

The anticipated appearance by Salman Khan is one of the main reasons why fans are excited about Pathaan. Salman would reprise his role as 'Tiger' Avinash Singh Rathore from his Tiger franchise in Pathaan. On the big screen, Salman and Shah Rukh embody Bollywood. Both had previously been spotted making cameo appearances in each other's films.

Cast:

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, the movie Pathaan features actors like Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, Siddhant Ghegadmal, Gautam Rode, Gavie Chahal and Shaji Choudhary.



John Abraham as antagonist:

John Abraham plays the main villain in the film. Both John and Shah Rukh Khan know how to ace action roles and will undoubtedly have you on the edge of your seat, from their battle sequences over the bus to the bike pursuit and other intense scenes!

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham:

While SRK will rejoin Deepika, he will also work with John Abraham for the first time. John will return to Yash Raj Films with Pathaan, almost 13 years after the 2009 film New York featuring Katrina Kaif.

Siddharth Anand:

With each new film, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has established himself as a prominent figure. He has also directed the films War, Bang-Bang, and Fighter, which will be released in 2024 and will feature Hritik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Birol Tarkan Yildiz. Prior to this, he developed several noteworthy films, and the manner in which he has displayed his work regarding his abilities is just admirable.

High-octane action sequences

Pathaan is a full-fledged action film, as seen in the trailer. Pathaan's trailer features high-voltage battle scenes, captivating high-speed chases, and explosive scenarios. The film promises to deliver a punch in the action and get your pulse flowing.

Songs:

Deepika Padukone discussed the song Besharam Rang from her forthcoming film Pathaan. Deepika described how the film's team worked in very challenging conditions for the song in a video published by Yash Raj Films on YouTube. Both tracks were also dubbed "huge smashes" by her. Deepika was asked to select her favourite Pathaan song, between Jhoome Ja Pathaan or Besharam Rang.

Location:

The movie was filmed in eight different nations. The films were shot in India, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and France. So, these are the nations where the film was shot. We may appreciate the scenery of these many nations by viewing the film. This is also a motivator for the viewers to watch the film.

