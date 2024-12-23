Indian-American Sriram Krishnan honored to be named White House policy advisor for AI, thanks Donald Trump

First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

In a move to solidify American leadership in AI, US President-elect Donald Trump has named Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence.

Krishnan has led product team of of top tech firms including Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook and his expertise in blending technology, policy, and international affairs makes him an ideal candidate for this critical position.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Sriram Krishnan said he is honoured to serve the country and thanked Donald Trump for the opportunity.

"I'm honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with @DavidSacks 

Thank you @realDonaldTrumpfor this opportunity", he posted. 

Krishnan will work closely with David O. Sacks, the newly appointed White House AI & Crypto Czar, to ensure a cohesive AI strategy across government agencies. His responsibilities will include advising on AI policy, coordinating with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and promoting American innovation in the field.

“Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in AI and help shape and coordinate AI policy across government, including working with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure,” Trump said.

The Indian-American community has welcomed Krishnan's appointment, praising his thought leadership in AI and his commitment to public service. As the US continues to navigate the complexities of AI development and deployment, Krishnan's expertise will be invaluable in shaping the nation's AI policy.

“We heartily congratulate Sriram Krishnan and are delighted that he has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as Senior Policy Advisor in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy,” said Indiaspora’s executive director Sanjeev Joshipura.

“For several years, Sriram has been an insightful thinker and influential commentator in the artificial intelligence realm. His previous work blending public policy, international affairs, investing and technology will stand him in good stead as he serves the nation in this important role,” he said, adding, “As Indiaspora continues our convening and thought leadership work on AI in the United States and abroad, we look forward to engaging closely with Sriram.”

