Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive targets record 56 'tigers' in 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign has intensified in 2024, with 56 senior officials at vice-ministerial rank or higher placed under investigation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign has intensified in 2024, with 56 senior officials at vice-ministerial rank or higher placed under investigation.

This marks a 25% increase from the 45 high-ranking officials targeted in 2023, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. The campaign, spearheaded by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), continues to reshape the political and institutional landscape of China.

The scope of the investigations has broadened significantly, with corruption cases in top party organs and state ministries doubling this year. In particular, the aviation and defense sectors saw sharp increases in probes, while scrutiny in the finance sector—previously a major focus—has eased. Only four senior state bankers were investigated in 2024, down from eight the previous year.

A notable shift in the campaign has been heightened attention on central Communist Party and state agencies. Twelve of the 56 officials detained this year held positions within these central bodies—double the number in 2023.

Since the anti-corruption drive began in 2012, Xi has vowed to eliminate both high-ranking “tigers” and low-ranking “flies.” His efforts have extended deep into the military, particularly the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), where corruption has emerged as a significant obstacle.

The PLA, including the elite Rocket Force responsible for China’s nuclear arsenal, has faced increasing scrutiny. Corruption in the military not only creates financial inefficiencies but also undermines operational readiness, a critical concern amid rising geopolitical tensions. Xi’s vision of transforming the PLA into a global military powerhouse depends on addressing these internal vulnerabilities.

However, critics argue that Xi’s consolidation of power might inadvertently fuel corruption. The centralization of authority and a lack of institutional checks have the potential to enable malpractices. Additionally, the opaque nature of China’s political and military systems complicates efforts to gauge the full extent of corruption and its impact on the PLA’s capabilities.

The anti-corruption campaign has significantly reshaped the power balance within the Communist Party and the military. Even senior loyalists have not been spared, as evidenced by the investigation of figures like Miao Hua, a prominent official in the PLA Rocket Force.

As Xi’s anti-corruption drive enters its 13th year, its long-term effectiveness remains a subject of debate. While the campaign has rooted out numerous offenders, questions linger over whether it can address systemic vulnerabilities within China’s political and military institutions.

Latest Videos