    World Environment Day: Namma Bengaluru Foundation conducts various activities on ‘Only One Earth’ theme

    From cyclothon to cleanathon, the NBF along with various organisations, conducted a number of events to make the occasion of World Environment Day which was held on Sunday, June 5.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

    The Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) conducted a number of activities, including ‘Cleanathon’ in association with HP, which was organised at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru. The kick started with over 300 employees of HP pledging to keep their surroundings clean and singing the plog anthem of the 5 R’s - Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, and Recycle.

    As a part of the event, the employees cleaned up the park as well as collected more than 100 bags of plastic waste. They were soon joined by many people who visited the park on Sunday morning.

    The foundation also organised a flypast flying over Lalbagh with the message “Namma Bengaluru, Swachh Bengaluru”. The idea behind it was to encourage the volunteers and also support the cause of World Environment Day.

    Apart from this, Nimove Foundation in association with NBF and other community partners recognised five unsung heroes who have been working towards sustainable development for cleaner and greener Bengaluru.

    Inspiring stories of ‘Sparrow Man of Bengaluru’ Edwin Joseph, Plogman C Nagaraj, Animal Rescuer Rachana Ravikumar, permaculturist Rakshith Pawar and entrepreneur Harshith Reddy encouraged people to take smaller steps towards sustainability. A dance performance was also given by artists of ‘Panchatavata’ on the laws of nature.

    A day before the World Environment Day, NBF and BMW-Deutsche Motoren, Whitefield hosted a Cyclothon and Cleanthon to celebrate World Bicycle Day and World Environment Day.

    The BMW owners, club members and members of the local RWA-Varthur Rising participated in the drive. Over 30 Cyclists cycled from the BMW Deutsche Motoren’s showroom to Varthur; they were joined by local residents to clean the streets of Varthur Village. The group picked up more than 20 bags of plastic waste from the village.

    Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Jacob, NBF’s GM said, “As we celebrate the 50th year of Environment Day this year, Namma Bengaluru Foundation theme for the year was ‘Namma Bengaluru Swachh Bengaluru’. It was great to see more than 400 volunteers participate in various activities over the weekend to express solidarity with our goal of restoring Bengaluru to its former glory of a garden city. Considering the World Environment Day 2022 theme, ‘Only One Earth’ and as climate change is happening now, we don't have any more time. This generation has a major role to play in safeguarding the future of the environment.”

