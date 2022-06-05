Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unbelievable! Rare 'lipstick' plant rediscovered in Arunachal after 100 years

    The 'Indian lipstick' plant (Aeschynanthus monetaria Dunn) was first identified by British botanist Stephen Troyte Dunn in 1912.

    Unbelievable Rare 'lipstick' plant rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 100 years snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Arunachal Pradesh, First Published Jun 5, 2022, 6:47 PM IST

    After more than a century, researchers at the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have rediscovered a rare plant, which is sometimes called the 'Indian lipstick plant', from remote Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh. 

    The plant (Aeschynanthus monetaria Dunn) was first identified by British botanist Stephen Troyte Dunn in 1912, based on the plant samples gathered from Arunachal Pradesh by another English botanist, Isaac Henry Burkill. 

    "Due to the appearance of the tubular red corolla, some of the species under the genus Aeschynanthus are called lipstick plants," BSI scientist Krishna Chowlu said in an article on the discovery published in Current Science journal. 

    During floristic studies in Arunachal Pradesh, Chowlu collected a few specimens of Aeschynanthus from Hyuliang and Chipru of Anjaw district in December 2021. 

    A review of the relevant documents and a critical study of the fresh specimens confirmed that the specimens were Aeschynanthus monetaria, which had never been obtained from India since Burkill in 1912. 

    As per the article co-authored by Gopal Krishna, the genus name Aeschynanthus is derived from the Greek aischyne or aischyn, which means shame or feeling embarrassed, respectively anthos, which means flower. 

    Aeschynanthus monetaria Dunn is morphologically unique and distinct among all the Aeschynanthus species known from India by its fleshy orbicular leaves with a greenish upper surface and purplish-green lower surface. 

    The specific epithet 'monetaria' means 'mint-like', alluding to the appearance of its leaves. The plant grows in moist and evergreen forests, at elevations ranging from 543 to 1134 m. The flowering and fruiting time is between October and January. 

    The species has been provisionally assessed here as 'endangered', following the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines, the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it. 

    "Landslides are frequent in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. Developmental activities such as broadening of roads, construction of schools, new settlements and markets, and jhum cultivation are some of the major threats to this species in Arunachal Pradesh," Chowlu said in the abstract of the Current Science report. 

    There have been lots of rediscoveries of various species in Arunachal, which speaks of the rich biodiversity of the state, but experts say that more dedicated explorations are needed to unravel more, according to Chowlu. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2022, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP suspends Nupur Sharma Naveen Jindal from party s primary membership controversial remark gcw

    BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership

    BJP respects all religions states party after spokesperson s remark on Prophet Muhammad gcw

    BJP respects all religions, states party after spokesperson's remark on Prophet Muhammad

    IRCTC hack Want to get a confirmed tatkal ticket Here are some tips gcw

    IRCTC hack: Want to get a confirmed tatkal ticket? Here are some tips

    In Hyderabad gangrape case BJP lawmaker releases a video proof Opposition counters gcw

    In Hyderabad gangrape case, BJP lawmaker releases a video 'proof'; Opposition counters

    Save Soil Movement PM Modi lauds India s efforts to protect environment gcw

    Save Soil Movement: PM Modi lauds India's efforts to protect environment

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan test positive for COVID-19; read report RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan test positive for COVID-19; read report

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Know where how to download GSEB class 10 result marksheet gcw

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: How, Know where, how to download GSEB class 10 result marksheet

    after 2 months of IPL BCCI President Sourav Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle' snt

    'After 2 months of IPL?': Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle'

    Environmentalist Sunita Narain gets special mention at Queen's Jubilee Party snt

    Environmentalist Sunita Narain gets special mention at Queen's Jubilee Party

    iOS 16 macOS 13 and more Here s what is expected at Apple WWDC 2022 keynote gcw

    iOS 16, macOS 13 and more: Here's what is expected at Apple WWDC 2022 keynote

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon