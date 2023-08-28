Telangana Congress leader Kumbham Sivakumar Reddy booked for rape in Bengaluru

Telangana Congress leader Kumbham Sivakumar Reddy has been booked in connection with a rape case by the Bengaluru Police. The case against Reddy, who holds the position of president in the Telangana Narayan Pet District Congress, has been lodged at the Cubbon Park police station.

He has been accused of committing the alleged crime within the premises of a prominent private hotel in the city.

Kumbham Sivakumar Reddy, known for his involvement in the political landscape, notably contested from the Narayan Pet constituency during the previous Telangana assembly election, though his campaign ended in defeat. This unsettling incident follows an earlier FIR lodged against Reddy at the Hyderabad Panjagutta police station.

Why Karnataka is witnessing a 3°C rise in temperature during monsoons

The registration of this fresh FIR in Bengaluru underlines the gravity of the allegations, prompting the Cubbon Park police to commence a comprehensive investigation into the matter. As the case unfolds, it is expected to draw significant attention, raising questions about the conduct and accountability of political leaders.

Government crackdown on critics

The recent wave of FIRs being registered against individuals who criticize the government on social media has raised concerns over freedom of speech.

Organized by the All-Hindu Union, a protest at the Freedom Park condemned violence against Hindus in Mewat, Delhi, and Manipur, while demanding justice. The government's response to dissent has led to fears of a loss of democratic rights.

Additionally, actions like withholding salaries from government job holders who criticize the ruling party, and the arrest of Puneeth Kerehalli under unrelated charges, have added to the climate of unease. The need for a comprehensive investigation into the violence in Mewat, Delhi, and Manipur has been emphasized by various speakers, including representatives from Hindu organizations and civil rights groups.

Congress government in Karnataka is repressive, silencing dissenting voices: BJP

These incidents have prompted discussions on the health of the administrative machinery and civil servants' protests, further fueling the debate around government actions.