Republic Day: Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to be extinguished after 50 years on January 21

Before participating in the Republic Day parade on January 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at the National War Memorial, which is situated adjoining India Gate.

New Delhi: In the run-up to the 73rd Republic Day celebrations this year, the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the iconic India Gate will be extinguished after a gap of 50 years on January 21.

The “eternal flame” will be merged with the flame of National War Memorial.

Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal B Radha Krishna on January 21 will preside over the merging of flames ceremony at the newly-constructed NWM in the national capital.

Few days ago, the Swarnim Vijay Varsh flames from different corners of the country had arrived and merged with the flame of the National War Memorial.

National War Memorial

The construction of NWM was completed in January 2019 and unveiled next month. It is spread over a sprawling 40 acres of land at a cost of over Rs 175 crore.

The memorial has inscribed the names of all the Indian defence personnel who died fighting for the motherland in different operations since 1947 to 2020 Galwan valley clash with Chinese troops.

The names of troops who lost lives in the counter-terrorist operations are also included on the walls of the memorial.

The memorial complex is in harmony with the existing layout and symmetry of the majestic Rajpath and Central Vista.

Apart from the main memorial, there is dedicated area for busts of soldiers who have been conferred with 'Param Vir Chakra,' the nation's highest gallantry award.

The memorial provides an opportunity to the visitors to develop a conscious connect with the site, with the institution and people in whose memory the structure is built.

The memorial attempts to invoke a deep and moving experience and serves as symbol of inspiration for future generations.

Since India gained freedom in 1947, over 26,000 soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives to defend the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The memorial stands testimony to the sacrifices made by our soldiers during various conflicts, United Nations Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Operations since Independence, as per an official document.

India Gate

The iconic India Gate was built in 1931 by erstwhile British empire to commemorate the martyrs of India during World War I as well as Third Anglo-Afghan War.

Out of more than 83,000 Indians who laid down their lives, India Gate bears 13,516 names, etched all over the monument.

Amar Jawan Jyoti

An inverted bayonet with a helmet structure along with Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed over night under the Arch of India Gate in January 1972 to commemorate India's victory in India - Pakistan War 1971 and as Nation's tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives.

Wreaths have been laid here ever since by dignitaries at various occasions, including by foreign dignitaries.