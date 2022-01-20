  • Facebook
    Exclusive: 5 reasons why Kerala tableau did not enter Republic Day parade

    First Published Jan 20, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
    The reasons were not political. Rather the tableau did not make the final cut due to its own demerits and design flaws.

    Image: A glimpse of the third design change made by the Kerala government to its Republic Day tableau

    Amid the political tussle between the Kerala government and the Centre over the rejection of the state's Republic Day tableau, it is now being learnt that there were critical issues that led to the float not making it through to the final shortlist. The revelations punch a hole in the Kerala government's contention that the rejection of the tableau was part of a political agenda. Instead, they make it abundantly clear why the tableau did not make the final cut due to its own demerits.

    Asianet Newsable has learnt that the selection of tableaux was being done based on primarily the colour scheme, quality, clarity in visual display through various elements and relief work, proportional sculptural work and concept of design, among others. Sources informed that the Kerala tableau, whose theme was Tourism@75, was among the shortlist till the second last stage of the selection process but could not make it through to the final list.

    Sources informed that there were at least five factors ranging from composition and design compromises to changing tractor changing designs to blame for the Kerala tableau not making it to the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. Let's take a look at the five reasons:

    Image: A combination photo shows the manner in which the tableau design kept changing changed

    1) The expert panel was of the view that the theme of Tourism@75 adopted by the state was not very convincing and communicative with the design and concept.

    2) The expert panel noted that in the initial drawing, the tractor and trailer were monotonous with Jatayu depiction on both. The initial design of the Jatayu artwork became disproportionate later in the model presentation. 

    3) Expert committee felt that the colour scheme (greyish) was not so striking and rather dull to stand out at Rajpath.

    4) Besides, the expert panel also felt that the frog's view of the design structure on the trailer portion was not very clear and distinctive as far as the audience on Rajpath is concerned. Instead, it was more of an eagle's eye view design.

    5) The tractor portion was not very impressive and hence the option of both Narayana Guru and Adi Shankara was attempted on the tractor. But the overall design and presentation were not communicating any message that a tableau should usually communicate.

