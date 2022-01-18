  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2022: 8000-cap on parade audience, 21 tableaux, drone swarming over Rajpath

    Following a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the government has decided to significantly curtail the audience at Rajpath to around 8,000 for the 73rd Republic Day parade celebrations on January 26 in New Delhi.

    Republic Day 2022: Rajpath parade timings schedule highlights tableau and drone swarming
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Following a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the government has decided to significantly curtail the audience at Rajpath to around 8,000 for the 73rd Republic Day parade celebrations on January 26 in New Delhi. Last year, a total of 25,000 people had attended the Republic Day parade.

    A top defence ministry official said, “We are promoting people to watch in the online format. The audience numbers will be curtailed so that they don’t become super-spreaders. The number would be between 5000-8000.” This time the parade will be delayed by 30 minutes so that people can have better visibility. It will start at 10:30 am, the official added. 

    As part of Aazadi ka Amrut Mahotsava, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay floral tribute at National War Memorial near India Gate, at the same time the National Cadets Corps cadets will visit the next of kin of martyrs and present a plaque signed by the prime minister. 

    More than 5,000 next of kin of martyrs have been identified so far, the official said. 

    Also Read: Republic Day 2022: 17 Jaguars to fly past Rajpath in 'Amrit formation' depicting 75 years of independence

    The Republic Day celebration has been preceded by a day to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23. On January 23rd evening, a small function would be held at India Gate, wherein the Prime Minister will honour individuals and institutions who have done exemplary works in the field of disaster management. The individuals who would be awarded a certificate and Rs 5 lakh cash while the institutions will get a certificate and Rs 51 lakh cash.  

    The tableaux of 12 states and 9 Union ministries will be displayed on the Rajpath. On being asked about any consideration for including the proposals of the West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the Republic Day Parade, the official said that there would be no reconsideration on the rejected proposals. The tableaus of Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Tripura, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will be showcased on January 26 on Rajpath.

    This time, the government has invited those individuals who are marginalised and have not got any opportunity to witness the grand celebration. Among those, included rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, sanitation workers, frontline workers, among others. Also, a startup from IIT-Delhi has been encouraged to showcase a drone swarming using 1000 UAVs over the Rajpath. With this, India would become the fourth country to present a drone show of this scale. 

    Also Read: Republic Day 2022 tableau row: Modi government does not decide on tableau, expert panel does

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children-dnm

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children

    Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: Identity of Indians killed in UAE established, work on for repatriating bodies-dnm

    Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: Identity of Indians killed in UAE established, work on for repatriating bodies

    PM Modi incarnation of God like Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, ridding country of corruption: MP minister-dnm

    PM Modi incarnation of God like Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, ridding country of corruption: MP minister

    UP Election 2022: We all should work as Team Varanasi, PM Modi tells BJP party workers-dnm

    UP Election 2022: We all should work as ‘Team Varanasi’, PM Modi tells BJP party workers

    India records 238018 new COVID19 cases positivity rate at 14 dot 43 per cent Omicron tally at 8891 gcw

    India records 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 14.43%; Omicron tally at 8,891

    Recent Stories

    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey drb

    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rubbishes disciplinary rumours over exit; insists medical grounds real reason-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Aubameyang rubbishes disciplinary rumours over exit; insists medical grounds real reason

    Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray scripts epic comeback, ousts Nikoloz Basilashvili in 5-set thriller in Round 1-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Murray scripts epic comeback, ousts Basilashvili in 5-set thriller in Round 1

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children-dnm

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children

    Doctor on Lata Mangeshkar health: 'Will take time to recover due to old age' RCB

    Doctor on Lata Mangeshkar health: 'Will take time to recover due to old age'

    Recent Videos

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon