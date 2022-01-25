Republic Day 2022: President Kovind addresses nation, says 'we must remain alert, never let guard down'

On the eve of 73rd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation. He spoke about freedom fighters, COVID issue, and much more. Here are the highlights.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. He said the diversity and vibrancy of our democracy are appreciated worldwide, and it's the spirit of unity and of being one nation that's celebrated every year as Republic Day. He informed that this year's celebrations would be muted due to the pandemic, but the citizens' spirit is as strong as ever.

On this occasion, he urged citizens to remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and urged the people to fight for it. Speaking further, Kovind said on January 23, India observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who had adopted the energising salutation of 'Jai Hind'. He added that his quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us.

Speaking on the ongoing COVID pandemic, Kovind stated that the world has never been in such desperate need of assistance as it is today. It's been more than two years, and humanity is still fighting coronavirus. He claimed that thousands of lives had been lost, and that the global economy was reeling as a result. The world has experienced unprecedented misery, with new variants posing new crises at an alarming rate. He went on to say that it had been an extraordinary challenge for humanity. President Kovind praised the efforts of doctors, nurses, and paramedics who worked long hours in difficult conditions during the COVID pandemic.

Kovind is happy to note that India has demonstrated unrivalled tenacity against the COVID-19. India improved its healthcare system and reached out to aid others in its first year. He also stated that the impact of the Covid outbreak is still pervasive, therefore we must be vigilant and not become complacent in our defence. The safeguards we've taken thus far will need to be maintained.

Lauding athletes, he stated that in the previous year, our athletes brought cheers as they made their mark at the Olympics. He went on to say that the self-assurance of these young champions inspires millions of people today.

The president praised the armed forces, saying, "Our soldiers and security personnel carry on the legacy of national pride, even in the unbearable cold of the Himalayas or the excruciating heat of the desert, far from their families as they continue to guard the motherland." President Kovind also addressed the death of General Bipin Rawat. He stated, "We lost one of the country's bravest commanders, General Bipin Rawat, as well as his wife and many brave soldiers, in an unfortunate accident last month. The awful death severely affected the whole country."

