    Republic Day: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel

    These include 189 personnel selected for Police Medals for Gallantry, 88 for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 662 for Police Medal for Meritorious Service. 

    Republic Day 2022: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
    The Centre has announced 939 police medals on Republic Day Eve 2022. These include 189 personnel selected for Police Medals for Gallantry, 88 for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 662 for Police Medal for Meritorious Service. 

    Out of the 189 Police Medal for Gallantry winners, 115 (60 per cent) personnel are from Jammu & Kashmir police. The Central Reserve Police Force has bagged 30 gallantry medals while the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Seema Suraksha Bal won three each. The Border Security Force has won two gallantry medals this year.

    This year, no President's Police Medal for Gallantry -- the highest of police gallantry medals has been awarded to anyone. Last year, two policemen from Jharkhand were given PPMG (Posthumously). 

    In 2020, the government had announced a total of 946 police medals. Uttar Pradesh had got maximum number of awards at 72. 

    Police Medal for Gallantry 

    Chhattisgarh has got a total of 10 medals for their gallantry action in controlling the left-wing extremism in the state. Polices personnel from Jharkhand has got two medals, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh got three each, Maharastra has got seven while Manipur got one medal. 

    The ITBP has received a total of 18 medals on Republic Day 2022, including three Police Medal for Gallantry, three President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 Police Medal For Meritorious Service. The Police Medal for Gallantry has been given for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district.  

    Click here to view Police Medal for Gallantry list

    Click here to view President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service list

    Click here to view Police Medal for Meritorious Service list

    Click here to view State Wise/Force Wise list of Medal awardees to the Police Personnel list

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
